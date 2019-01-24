Cassius Winston's 23 Points Lead No. 6 Michigan State Past No. 19 Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The No. 6 Michigan State Spartans maintained their spot atop the Big Ten and moved to 9-0 in conference play Thursday with an 82-67 victory over the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Michigan State is now 18-2 overall and hasn't lost a game since November, while Iowa fell to 16-4 overall and 5-4 in the conference. The Hawkeyes saw their five-game winning streak come to an end after climbing into the Top 20 in the Associated Press Poll.

Cassius Winston (23 points and seven assists) and Nick Ward (21 points and 10 rebounds) led the way for the visitors, while Luka Garza countered with 20 points for Iowa.

What's Next?

Both teams continue their Big Ten slates with road games on Sunday. Michigan State plays Purdue, while Iowa faces Minnesota.

