Cassius Winston's 23 Points Lead No. 6 Michigan State Past No. 19 Iowa

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2019

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives past Iowa guard Isaiah Moss (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The No. 6 Michigan State Spartans maintained their spot atop the Big Ten and moved to 9-0 in conference play Thursday with an 82-67 victory over the No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver Hawkeye Arena.

Michigan State is now 18-2 overall and hasn't lost a game since November, while Iowa fell to 16-4 overall and 5-4 in the conference. The Hawkeyes saw their five-game winning streak come to an end after climbing into the Top 20 in the Associated Press Poll.

Cassius Winston (23 points and seven assists) and Nick Ward (21 points and 10 rebounds) led the way for the visitors, while Luka Garza countered with 20 points for Iowa.

           

What's Next? 

Both teams continue their Big Ten slates with road games on Sunday. Michigan State plays Purdue, while Iowa faces Minnesota.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    CBB's Other Freshman Star Who's Outscoring Zion 👀

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    CBB's Other Freshman Star Who's Outscoring Zion 👀

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    McDonald's All-American Game Roster Released

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    McDonald's All-American Game Roster Released

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Stats Tell Us Who Will Win Michigan State-Iowa

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    3 Stats Tell Us Who Will Win Michigan State-Iowa

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Top-Ranked Tennessee Rallies, Beats Vanderbilt 88-83 in OT

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Top-Ranked Tennessee Rallies, Beats Vanderbilt 88-83 in OT

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com