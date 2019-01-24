Paul Pogba Could Captain Manchester United Again, Says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says talismanic midfielder Paul Pogba has the traits to captain the club and be a leader in his team, despite the player being stripped of the armband by Jose Mourinho earlier this season.

Solskjaer previously served as United under-23s coach between 2008 and 2010 when Pogba was still breaking through the club's academy. He took a different tack when asked about Pogba's captain qualities, per the Guardian's Paul Wilson:

"He's a character, he influences people, he cares and he really wants to be successful. I know him from before [Pogba's first spell at the club when Solskjaer was on the coaching staff] and when he's enjoying himself he brings so many good things with him.

"He knows he can't do it by himself, he knows it's a team game but you can see the personality, you can see what winning the World Cup meant to him, so for me, yes, he's captain material."

United's caretaker manager has changed a lot at Old Trafford since he succeeded the Special One on an interim basis—the playing philosophy being the most evident—and his handling of Pogba is no different.

Mourinho stripped Pogba of United's vice-captaincy in September, but he said after a penalty shootout defeat to Derby County in the Carabao Cup that he had no rift or "falling out" with the Frenchman, via Sky Sports:

Pogba has been far closer to his best since Solskjaer took over in December, scoring five goals and recording four assists in his six Premier League appearances since the Norwegian took over.

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady recently appeared on BBC 5 live Sport and looked to Pogba's international exploits and past achievements as evidence he can be the leader figure Solskjaer referred to:

Antonio Valencia remains the club captain, but Ashley Young has taken the armband while the Ecuadorian has been sidelined due to injury. Diogo Dalot has taken his place at right-back.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in seven matches since Solskjaer was appointed interim chief, and Pogba has been arguably their greatest asset during that run.

Marcus Rashford has been rejuvenated after a run starting at striker, while Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof and Ander Herrera have also looked far improved.

Pogba has often played alongside more senior figures wearing the armband around him, though, and he said not long after losing United's vice-captaincy that it changed nothing in his view, per Goal's Kris Voakes:

Solskjaer's faith in Pogba serves as further notice of his difference in approach to Mourinho, from their playing style to his treatment of players.

Pogba's return to form would be in a way complete if he were to reclaim the vice-captaincy and lead United again in future, moving beyond the doldrums of Mourinho's tenure at the club once and for all.