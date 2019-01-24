Olympic Gold-Medal Swimmer Nathan Adrian Reveals He Has Testicular Cancer

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

GREENSBORO, NC - NOVEMBER 29: Nathan Adrian looks on prior to competing in the Men's 50m Freestyle heats during the Swimming Winter National Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on November 29, 2018 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Nathan Adrian, a five-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming for the United States, announced Thursday he's been diagnosed with testicular cancer:

Adrian won his first gold at the 2008 Beijing Games for swimming a successful heat for the Americans' eventual 4x100-meter freestyle relay champions. The final saw Jason Lezak chase down French superstar Alain Bernard in one of the most memorable finishes in swimming history to keep alive Michael Phelps' quest for eight gold medals, which he eventually accomplished.

The 30-year-old Washington native has since won three more relay golds (one at the 2012 London Games and two at the 2016 Rio Games) and also won the men's 100-meter freestyle race in London.

In addition, he's captured 10 gold medals at the World Championships, eight on long courses and two on short courses early in his decade-long career.

Adrian confirmed the cancer diagnosis isn't changing his outlook for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which are set to begin in Tokyo in exactly 18 months.

Although he expects a return to training in a "few short weeks," he didn't say whether his treatment will allow him to compete in July's 2019 World Championships in South Korea.

