Cavaliers HC Rumors: Interim Coach Larry Drew Not Among 6 Candidates Targeted

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 24, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew watches in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers interim head coach Larry Drew is reportedly "not believed to be a serious candidate" for the team's head coaching position after the season, according to Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

And the feeling appears to be mutual. 

"I don't know if I ever want to be a head coach again after this year," Drew told Vardon and Lloyd.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Is There Any Hope for the Knicks?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is There Any Hope for the Knicks?

    Yaron Weitzman
    via Bleacher Report

    Avoid These Players at the Trade Deadline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Avoid These Players at the Trade Deadline

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Love Returns to Practice, Cavs Not Intending to Trade Him

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Love Returns to Practice, Cavs Not Intending to Trade Him

    Amico Hoops
    via Amico Hoops

    Breaking: Oladipo (Knee) Out for the Season 🚨

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Breaking: Oladipo (Knee) Out for the Season 🚨

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report