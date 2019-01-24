Cavaliers HC Rumors: Interim Coach Larry Drew Not Among 6 Candidates Targeted

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers interim head coach Larry Drew is reportedly "not believed to be a serious candidate" for the team's head coaching position after the season, according to Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

And the feeling appears to be mutual.

"I don't know if I ever want to be a head coach again after this year," Drew told Vardon and Lloyd.

