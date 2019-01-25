Pro Bowl 2019: TV Info, Injury Updates, Game Time and More

Doug Benc/Associated Press

The Pro Bowl has become a veritable game of musical chairs over the years, and this season is no different.

When the initial rosters for the NFL's premier showcase of superstars were announced last month, the Los Angeles Chargers led the way with seven players selected. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers had the second most with six each.

But with Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on the horizon, players have pulled out, while others are steering clear of the fun due to injury.

That means a number of replacement players will be descending upon Orlando, Florida, for the showdown between the AFC and NFC's best players at Camping World Stadium.

Date: Sunday, January 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Injury Updates

On Monday, there were a number of players announced as replacements for injured Pro Bowlers.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady is headed to Atlanta, so Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson will be throwing spirals in his absence.

In his sophomore campaign, Watson threw for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. He also led his team to the AFC South title with an 11-5 record.

Rams QB Jared Goff is headed to ATL, too, so Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky will replace him in the huddle. Trubisky logged an impressive 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns this year. His Bears had a dramatic turnaround, finishing with a 12-4 record.

Most importantly, the Bears went 11-3 in his starts after winning just four of his 12 starts in 2017.

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt pulled out and made room for Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell. The 6'8", 300-pound defensive end recorded 10.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss this season.

Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald is headed to the Super Bowl, so Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short will play in his stead. The Panthers defensive tackle racked up 42 tackles, with 12 for loss.

Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce is sitting this one out, so Oakland Raiders' Jared Cook will play. Cook snagged 68 catches for 896 yards this year. He also had six touchdowns.

Patriots' Stephen Gilmore is out, so Denver Broncos' Chris Harris is in. The cornerback caught three interceptions and had 10 passes defensed.

Rams' Cory Littleton was replaced by New York Giants' Michael Thomas, who had two interceptions and 59 tackles.

Dallas Cowboys' Tyron Smith can't play, so Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson will suit up.

Pro Bowl News

Patriots Mascot Hospitalized After Tackle By Adams

Pat Patriot was hospitalized on Thursday after getting tackled by New York Jets safety Jamal Adams at the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

When he learned that the Patriots' mascot was hurt, Adams was apologetic.

"He [the mascot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,'" Adams told Charlotte Carroll of Sports Illustrated. "I didn't hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn't hit him that hard. I don't know what's really going on, but they did tell me he's in the hospital.

"My intention was never to hurt him. it was all about just a joke but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day, we were out here just having fun, and it wasn't nothing intentionally to try to hurt the guy."

Although Adams was told Pat Patriot was hospitalized, a spokesman for the team revealed that the mascot didn't see a doctor but was told to get an X-ray.

"He's very sore," the spokesman told Jessica A. Botelho of NBC 10 News.

While he was worried that the mascot might be hurt, Adams did not regret tackling him.

"Do I regret it? No," he said.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Ready to be No. 1 Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still swirling in drama around Antonio Brown.

There are rumors that the Steelers will cut bait with their No. 1 receiver this offseason, but the team's No. 2 wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't want to see him go.

If Brown does leave, though, Smith-Schuster, who is at the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Brown and for catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards this season, is ready to step up.

"It's a responsibility every receiver loves to have," Smith-Schuster told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Smith Schuster reached out to Brown but hasn't heard back.

He has "no doubt" he'll hear from him at some point, but he is focused on playing in the Pro Bowl.

So far, he's putting on quite the show.

On Thursday, he helped the AFC win the Best Hands competition by hauling in passes from Texans' QB Watson.

"I never thought I'd be here this far," he said. "I'm always hungry, always want more."

Follow Maurice on Twitter, @ReeseReport