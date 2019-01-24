McDonald's All American Game Rosters 2019: Vernon Carey Jr., James Wiseman Lead

McDonald's All American Game Rosters 2019: Vernon Carey Jr., James Wiseman LeadJanuary 24, 2019
Memphis commit James Wiseman and Duke commit Vernon Carey Jr. highlight the 24-player roster for the 2019 McDonald's All American Game.
Here are the full rosters for this year's boys game, per 247Sports:
Team East
Precious Achiuwa
Cole Anthony
Armando Bacot
Vernon Carey Jr.
Anthony Edwards
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Josiah James
Scottie Lewis
Jaden McDaniels
Wendell Moore
Isaiah Stewart
Trendon Watford
Team West
Bryan Antoine
Josh Green
Matthew Hurt
Tre Mann
Nico Mannion
Tyrese Maxey
Isaiah Mobley
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Oscar Tshiebwe
Kahlil Whitney
Samuell Williamson
James Wiseman
Wiseman is the top-ranked recruit in the 2019 class. The Memphis native gave Tigers head coach Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway his biggest win in November when he committed to the program.
"I just wanted to bring their program up and just be basically like a game-changer and Penny has been mentoring me since last year and he developed my game a lot just over a year, so I figured I could go with Penny, and with the coaches they've got I can be successful," Wiseman told reporters about his decision.
Carey is the No.2 ranked player in the 2019 freshman class. He's already committed to Duke, so the Cameron Crazies will get an early look at what their next young stud prospect has to offer on the basketball court.
Duke (Carey, Wendell Moore), Arizona (Josh Green, Nico Mannion), Florida (Tre Mann, Scottie Lewis), Kentucky (Kahlil Whitney, Tyrese Maxey) and Villanova (Bryan Antoine, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl) are the five schools with more than one commit playing in the game.
Anthony is the highest-ranked recruit (No. 3 overall) still deciding where he will play college basketball. The Oak Hill Academy star has six schools still in the mix, including Georgetown, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oregon and Wake Forest.
In the most recent recruiting update for the 2019-20 season, Arizona has the best incoming class with five total commitments. Green and Mannion are the stars of the group and will be teammates on the West squad.
This year marks the 42nd year for the showcase of the best high school players from across the country. It's also a chance for the future stars of basketball to whet the appetite of fans eager to see them show off their talents.
Last year, for example, Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett were teammates for the first time on the East Team. That duo is now hoping to carry Duke to a national title this season.
College basketball's incoming superstars will showcase their skills from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on March 27.
