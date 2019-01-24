Jay Glazer: 'I Can See' Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Retiring with Super Bowl Win

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With Tom Brady and Bill Belichick closer to the end of their careers than the beginning, speculation about their future heading into Super Bowl LIII could start to pick up steam.

Answering a mailbag question, The Athletic's Jay Glazer noted "this is the first year that I can see" Brady and Belichick walking away from the New England Patriots if they defeat the Los Angeles Rams.

Glazer was sure to point out he's not basing this on anything more than a gut feeling, so Patriots fans don't need to go into full panic mode yet.

If you look at Super Bowl prop bets, the most likely Patriot to retire after the game isn't Brady or Belichick.

Per Mark Gallant of The Action Network, Rob Gronkowski has the best odds to walk away from the Patriots (+600). Brady (+1200) and Belichick (+2500) are a distant second and third, respectively.

Last year, Brady inadvertently set himself up to retire after Feb. 3 in his Facebook documentary, Tom vs. Time, when he said there is only one way he would walk away before the age of 45.

"Two more Super Bowls," he said (h/t John Breech of CBS Sports). "Two more. That could be shorter than five or six [more years]."

The interview was filmed in August 2017, before the Patriots played the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Mark Maske of the Washington Post in February 2017 that he and Belichick have talked about a specific time when the legendary coach will retire.

"We have a pact that we don't talk about that," Kraft said. "He knows and I know. But he won't be done this year."

Brady and Belichick have been the most successful quarterback/head coach duo in NFL history. This year marks their ninth Super Bowl appearance since 2001. Belichick is the only head coach with five Super Bowl victories. Brady and Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley are the only players with five Super Bowl titles.