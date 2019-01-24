Bayern Munich Complete Permanent Chris Richards Transfer From FC Dallas

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

FC Dallas confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed a permanent deal with Bayern Munich for defender Chris Richards:

The 18-year-old joins Bayern on a four-and-a-half year contract that will keep him at the Allianz Arena until June 2023.

The teenager originally moved to the German giants on loan in July 2018 but has impressed enough in his short time with Niko Kovac's side to earn a permanent move:

Bayern Munich have paid an initial $1.5 million for Richards, although the fee could rise as high as $2 million, according to Goal's Ives Galarcep.

Richards has spoken of his delight in making the move to Bayern permanent, per the club's official website.

He said: "I've always dreamt of playing for a big European club, and now I'm at one of the world's top teams. I'm really happy."

The youngster was part of the Bayern squad for their 2018 pre-season tour and played in friendlies against Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain at the International Champions Cup.

He has gone on to feature regularly for Bayern's under-19 team and will be hoping he can now kick on and force his way into the first-team reckoning.