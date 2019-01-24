ELEAGUE to Host FIFA 19 Tournaments After Partnership with EA

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Turner Sports announced Thursday that its ELEAGUE brand will host multiple FIFA 19 tournaments this year, beginning with the FUT Champions Cup in February as part of the EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series.

The FUT Champions Cup, which held qualifiers in December, will bring together 64 worldwide competitors (32 from PlayStation 4 and 32 from Xbox One) to battle from Feb. 22-24 for a chance to take part of the $100,000 in prize money as well as key Global Series Points.

Turner Sports executive vice president and chief content officer Craig Barry released a statement about the opportunity to showcase one of the top sports gaming competitions:

"EA Sports FIFA is one of the most popular, critically-acclaimed video games on a global scale and we're thrilled to align with them in this exciting partnership. This will provide some unique crossover opportunities for ELeague to leverage Turner's B/R Football brand and UEFA property, as we continue to expand and further diversify its strategic partnerships to present premium esports content experiences and drive engagement across all platforms."

All of the FUT Champions Cup action will be available for live viewing via B/R Live and the ELeague Twitch channel starting Feb. 22. A highlights show will air on TBS after the tournament.

The event will take place from the ELEAGUE Arena at Turner Studios in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, ELEAGUE will also host a FIFA Global Series qualifying event May 3-5. It will also award prize money and Global Series Points.

Further details about that tournament will be released at a later date.