Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

The Golden State Warriors (33-14) will look to extend their winning streak to nine games on Thursday when they visit the Washington Wizards (20-26) as large road favorites at sportsbooks.

The Warriors have not put together nine straight wins yet this season, and they are 5-2-1 against the spread during their current winning streak.

NBA point spread: The Warriors opened as nine-point favorites; the total is at 235, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

Golden State dominated its first two opponents to start a five-game road trip that continues in Washington, crushing the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers by a combined 37 points to cover the spread easily in both games.

Four of the past five games of the winning streak have actually come away from home, where the team is 15-8 straight up and 11-12 against the spread on the NBA betting lines.

The Warriors have been much better covering on the road lately though with a 5-2 ATS run.

Why the Wizards can cover the spread

The Wizards have seen their play improve recently, winning their last two games along with seven of 10 since losing three in a row and nine of 11.

The addition of Trevor Ariza has seemed to help, as they are 8-8 SU and ATS since acquiring the forward from the Phoenix Suns a little more than a month ago.

Washington was just two games out of a playoff spot going into Wednesday's action, so things are definitely trending up despite a rough start.

The Wizards have covered the spread in four of the past six meetings in the series as well, including the last two at home, even though they lost five of them.

Warriors vs. Wizards NBA betting pick

Golden State has won 14 of the previous 16 head-to-head matchups with Washington to go along with a 9-7 ATS mark.

The Warriors won the first meeting this year 144-122 and covered the spread as 10-point home favorites, and they will be looking at a similar number here.

During their winning streak, five of the games have been decided by double digits, including three of their last four.

Bet on Golden State to win its fifth straight over Washington and cover the spread for the second time in a row.

OddsShark computer pick: 123.7-105.4, Warriors (Get NBA picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

NBA betting trends

Golden State is 5-1-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone over in five of Golden State's last six games.

Washington is 1-8 SU in its last nine games when playing Golden State.

All NBA odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.