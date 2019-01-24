Pro Bowl 2019: AFC, NFC Rosters, TV Schedule and More for Annual Game

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Super Bowl LIII is still more than a week away, and there is no meaningful NFL action this week. However, that doesn't mean the league isn't giving fans a little something to tide them over. Sunday brings us the 2019 Pro Bowl, and one final chance to see some of our favorite stars in action.

We say "some" because, naturally, not everyone is going to be there. Plenty of players have pulled out for injuries or other personal reasons, and members of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are busy getting ready for something a little bigger.

Several standout pros from each conference will be on hand, though, and we have the full list here—along with everything else you need to know to enjoy the game.

2019 NFL Pro Bowl

Who: AFC vs. NFC

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

When: Sunday, January 27 at 3 p.m. ET

National TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ABC and WatchESPN

Tickets: StubHub

Skills Challenge

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

While the Pro Bowl game itself won't be played until Sunday, fans have another event to enjoy on Thursday—the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.

Teams from each conference will compete in a series of five events: the 40-Yard Splash, Gridiron Gauntlet, Best Hands, Precision Passing and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.

While the passing, hands and dodgeball competitions are fairly self-explanatory, the gauntlet and splash competitions are a bit different. The splash competition involves filling up a tank and dunking opposing players, while the gauntlet is a five-man relay race around an obstacle course.

While the skills challenge actually took place on Wednesday, it will be televised on Thursday evening.

2019 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge TV Information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 24

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN and WatchESPN

Fan Events

While players may not love the fact the Pro Bowl takes place in Orlando, Florida, instead of Hawaii this year, this does make things a bit easier for fans who wish to be a part of the action.

"Obviously with our corporate footprint, I think it's a terrific place to have it," ESPN VP of programming Scott Guglielmino said, per Hal Boedeker of the Orlando Sentinel. "With ESPN Wide of World of Sports down there as well, it’s been a great partnership with Orlando the city as well as throughout the Disney company."

Even with the skills competition in the rear view for local fans, there is still a wide variety of events to attend.

The Pro Bowl Experience takes place daily, there is a band exhibition on Thursday night, and Friday features the Play Football Celebrity Flag Game. The semifinals and championship take place on Saturday as well, with Pro Bowl players serving as honorary captains.

A full list of the fan-centric events can be viewed here.

Pro Bowl Practices

Fans in the area can also attend the AFC and NFC practices, but they will need to register for a pass through either the Fan Mobile Pass app or ProBowl.com.

The AFC will practice on Field 7 of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, while the NFC will be on Field 16. Final practices for both squads will take place on Thursday and Friday mornings.

Pro Bowl Rosters

Doug Benc/Associated Press

AFC

QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

QB, Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

RB James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

FB Anthony Sherman, Kansas City Chiefs

WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

WR Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

TE Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts

TE Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

OT Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs

C Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers

C Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers

OG Quinton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

OG Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

OG Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DE Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers

DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

DT Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

DT Kyle Williams, Buffalo Bills

DT Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens

OLB Von Miller, Denver Broncos

OLB Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs

OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

ILB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens

ILB Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

CB Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins

CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos

SS Jamal Adams, New York Jets

FS Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

K Jason Myers, New York Jets

LS Casey Kreiter, Denver Broncos

P Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans

RS Andre Roberts, New York Jets

ST Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers

NFC

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WR Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

TE Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

OT Trent Williams, Washington Redskins

OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

OT Charles Leno, Chicago Bears

C Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears

C Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons

OG Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers

OG Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints

OG Larry Warford, New Orleans Saints

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

DE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

DE Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

DT Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

DT DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers

DT Kawaan Short, Carolina Panthers

OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins

OLB Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

OLB Olivier Vernon, New York Giants

ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

ILB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

CB Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears

CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals

CB Darius Slay, Detroit Lions

CB Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys

SS Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles

FS Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

K Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants

LS Don Muhlbach, Detroit Lions

P Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

RS Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears

ST Michael Thomas, New York Giants