Pro Bowl 2019: AFC, NFC Rosters, TV Schedule and More for Annual Game

Pro Bowl 2019: AFC, NFC Rosters, TV Schedule and More for Annual GameJanuary 24, 2019
Super Bowl LIII is still more than a week away, and there is no meaningful NFL action this week. However, that doesn't mean the league isn't giving fans a little something to tide them over. Sunday brings us the 2019 Pro Bowl, and one final chance to see some of our favorite stars in action.
We say "some" because, naturally, not everyone is going to be there. Plenty of players have pulled out for injuries or other personal reasons, and members of the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are busy getting ready for something a little bigger.
Several standout pros from each conference will be on hand, though, and we have the full list here—along with everything else you need to know to enjoy the game.
2019 NFL Pro Bowl
Who: AFC vs. NFC
Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
When: Sunday, January 27 at 3 p.m. ET
National TV and Live Stream: ESPN, ABC and WatchESPN
Tickets: StubHub
Skills Challenge
While the Pro Bowl game itself won't be played until Sunday, fans have another event to enjoy on Thursday—the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge.
Teams from each conference will compete in a series of five events: the 40-Yard Splash, Gridiron Gauntlet, Best Hands, Precision Passing and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.
While the passing, hands and dodgeball competitions are fairly self-explanatory, the gauntlet and splash competitions are a bit different. The splash competition involves filling up a tank and dunking opposing players, while the gauntlet is a five-man relay race around an obstacle course.
While the skills challenge actually took place on Wednesday, it will be televised on Thursday evening.
2019 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge TV Information
Date: Thursday, Jan. 24
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV and Live Stream: ESPN and WatchESPN
Fan Events
While players may not love the fact the Pro Bowl takes place in Orlando, Florida, instead of Hawaii this year, this does make things a bit easier for fans who wish to be a part of the action.
"Obviously with our corporate footprint, I think it's a terrific place to have it," ESPN VP of programming Scott Guglielmino said, per Hal Boedeker of the Orlando Sentinel. "With ESPN Wide of World of Sports down there as well, it’s been a great partnership with Orlando the city as well as throughout the Disney company."
Even with the skills competition in the rear view for local fans, there is still a wide variety of events to attend.
The Pro Bowl Experience takes place daily, there is a band exhibition on Thursday night, and Friday features the Play Football Celebrity Flag Game. The semifinals and championship take place on Saturday as well, with Pro Bowl players serving as honorary captains.
A full list of the fan-centric events can be viewed here.
Pro Bowl Practices
Fans in the area can also attend the AFC and NFC practices, but they will need to register for a pass through either the Fan Mobile Pass app or ProBowl.com.
The AFC will practice on Field 7 of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, while the NFC will be on Field 16. Final practices for both squads will take place on Thursday and Friday mornings.
Pro Bowl Rosters
AFC
QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
QB Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
QB, Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
RB Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers
RB James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers
RB Lamar Miller, Houston Texans
FB Anthony Sherman, Kansas City Chiefs
WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
WR Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
WR Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
TE Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts
TE Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders
OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
OT Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Eric Fisher, Kansas City Chiefs
C Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh Steelers
C Mike Pouncey, Los Angeles Chargers
OG Quinton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
OG Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
OG Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DE Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers
DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars
DT Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
DT Kyle Williams, Buffalo Bills
DT Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens
OLB Von Miller, Denver Broncos
OLB Dee Ford, Kansas City Chiefs
OLB T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
ILB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
ILB Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
CB Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins
CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Chris Harris Jr., Denver Broncos
SS Jamal Adams, New York Jets
FS Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
K Jason Myers, New York Jets
LS Casey Kreiter, Denver Broncos
P Brett Kern, Tennessee Titans
RS Andre Roberts, New York Jets
ST Adrian Phillips, Los Angeles Chargers
NFC
QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears
RB Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
WR Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
WR Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys
TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
TE Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons
OT Trent Williams, Washington Redskins
OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
OT Charles Leno, Chicago Bears
C Cody Whitehair, Chicago Bears
C Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
OG Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers
OG Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints
OG Larry Warford, New Orleans Saints
DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints
DE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
DE Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys
DT Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears
DT DeForest Buckner, San Francisco 49ers
DT Kawaan Short, Carolina Panthers
OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins
OLB Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings
OLB Olivier Vernon, New York Giants
ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
ILB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys
CB Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears
CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
CB Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
CB Byron Jones, Dallas Cowboys
SS Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia Eagles
FS Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings
K Aldrick Rosas, New York Giants
LS Don Muhlbach, Detroit Lions
P Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
RS Tarik Cohen, Chicago Bears
ST Michael Thomas, New York Giants
