NLL: Schedule, How to Watch, Live Stream National Lacrosse League's Week 7 Games

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League is in Week 7, as five games are on the schedule this weekend.

The 4-1 Buffalo Bandits play twice this weekend, with 4-1 Toronto also in action. The Georgia Swarm, which was the NLL's last undefeated team, will look to rebound after losing twice last week. The Philadelphia Wings are also looking for their first win when they play at home against Toronto on Saturday.

Check out the Week 7 National Lacrosse League regular-season schedule and how to watch below, including via live stream.

NLL: Schedule, How to Watch, Live Stream Week 7 Games

All games can be watched on B/R Live. Each team will play 18 games this season. Click the "Watch" links for more individual game information (all times ET).

Saturday, Jan. 26

Toronto Rock (4-1) at Philadelphia Wings (0-5), 7 p.m. | Watch

Buffalo Bandits (4-1) at Rochester Knighthawks (1-3), 8 p.m. | Watch

Colorado Mammoth (1-3) at Vancouver Warriors (1-5), 10 p.m. | Watch

Sunday, Jan. 27

Saskatchewan Rush (3-1) at Georgia Swarm (4-2), 4:05 p.m. | Watch

Buffalo Bandits (4-1) at New England Black Wolves (3-1), 6 p.m. | Watch

Fans can watch games online for the 2018-19 season in the following ways:

Season pass: $39.99 USD/$51.99 CAD

Monthly pass: $7.99 USD/$9.99 CAD

Single game: $2.99 USD/$3.99 CAD

NLL Standings, Scores

Georgia was the league's final undefeated team, but the Swarm lost to the Toronto Rock and the New England Black Wolves last weekend.

The Rock scored the first four goals of the game and never trailed in handing the Swarm their first loss, 14-9. Toronto's Dan Craig scored three goals and added an assist. Goalie Nick Rose had 40 saves in the win.

Also last Friday, San Diego pushed aside Calgary, 15-9. The Seals outscored the Roughnecks 6-1 in the third quarter. Austin Staats had a busy and productive game, scoring three goals and totaling four assists.

On Saturday, New England beat Georgia (13-12), Buffalo beat Philadelphia (14-10), Saskatchewan got by Rochester (12-7) and San Diego edged Vancouver (11-10).

In the New England-Georgia game, the teams were tied 11 times, including at 12-12. But Tyler Digby scored the winning goal to get the win.

Buffalo kept Philadelphia winless this season, even though the Wings' Kiel Matisz led all players with four goals.

Saskatchewan used three goals and four assists by Mark Matthews to improve to 3-1. Also on Saturday, San Diego beat Vancouver 11-10 as Garrett Billings had two goals and three assists.

On Sunday, Colorado won 12-7 against Calgary. The Mammoth outshot the Roughnecks 52-39.

Here are the National Lacrosse League standings going into Week 7:

Eastern Division

1. Toronto Rock: 4-1

2. Buffalo Bandits: 4-1

3. New England Black Wolves: 3-1

4. Georgia Swarm: 4-2

5. Rochester Knighthawks: 1-3

6. Philadelphia Wings: 0-5

Western Division

1. Saskatchewan Rush: 3-1

2. San Diego Seals: 4-2

3. Calgary Roughnecks: 3-4

4. Colorado Mammoth: 1-3

5. Vancouver Warriors: 1-5

Going into Week 7, Buffalo has the most potent attack, scoring 72 goals in five games — Calgary has 73 goals, but it's played seven games.

Individually, Calgary's Dane Dobbie and Buffalo's Shawn Evans both have 37 points. San Diego's Austin Staats and Georgia's Lyle Thompson are tied for the lead in goals with 18.