James Harden Continue Hot Streak with 61 Points as Rockets Beat Knicks

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

James Harden scored a career-high 61 points and added 15 rebounds and five steals as the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks 114-110 on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Happy 37th Birthday Dwyane Wade Steph Is a Few Shots Away from NBA 3-Point History Can Harden Keep His Dominance Going? Steph Gifts Fan Who Asked for Girls UA Kicks with New Curry 6s Happy 34th Birthday to LeBron 👑 4 Years Ago, Kobe Passed Jordan on the NBA Scoring List Drummond and Embiid Reignite Rivalry Happy 24th Birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo D-Rose Turned Back the Clock and Put Up 50 Dubs Trolled Fergie So Hard It Became a Challenge CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer Happy 30th to KD! Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟 The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Right Arrow Icon

Harden is averaging 52.2 points per game in his last five outings. He has scored 50 or more points six times this season.

Allonzo Trier had 31 points and 10 boards for the 10-36 Knicks, who have lost seven straight games and 15 of their last 16. The Rockets improved to 27-20.

What's Next?

Both teams play next on Friday.

The Rockets return home for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks hit the road but won't travel far to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.