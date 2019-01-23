James Harden Continue Hot Streak with 61 Points as Rockets Beat Knicks

James Harden scored a career-high 61 points and added 15 rebounds and five steals as the Houston Rockets beat the New York Knicks 114-110 on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Harden is averaging 52.2 points per game in his last five outings. He has scored 50 or more points six times this season.

Allonzo Trier had 31 points and 10 boards for the 10-36 Knicks, who have lost seven straight games and 15 of their last 16. The Rockets improved to 27-20.

                      

What's Next?

Both teams play next on Friday.

The Rockets return home for a matchup with the Toronto Raptors. The Knicks hit the road but won't travel far to take on the Brooklyn Nets.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

