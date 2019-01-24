Explaining the NBA All Star Game Voting Rules, Team Draft Format

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Later tonight, we'll almost certainly find out Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will be the captains for the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte.

The pair of stars have led their respective conferences in voting throughout the process. James was the overall voting leader on the latest returns, though his continued absence from the Lakers lineup could close the gap when final returns are announced.

This will be the second straight year the NBA All-Star Game has taken on a playground format, with captains picking teams rather than them being separated by conferences.

Here's a quick explainer on what to expect.

First, the Important News: The Draft Will Be Televised

Last year, LeBron and Steph Curry drafted their teams behind closed doors on a conference call. This was decidedly lame. Fans wanted the draft televised. Players wanted the draft televised.

So now it's televised.

TNT will televise the draft Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

Let's hope this means we'll get running commentary about each pick from the Inside the NBA crew.

The All-Star Receiving the Most Fan Votes Gets No. 1 Pick

A reminder that fan vote only accounts for 50 percent of the formula choosing the starters. Player votes and media votes each count for 25 percent.

This won't matter because LeBron and Giannis are shoe-ins. However, a future top vote getter could be left out in the cold if he's not selected as a starter.

The captains then alternate picks.

Yes, LeBron Can Still Be a Captain Despite Being One a Year Ago

There was some confusion here, including from LeBron a year ago. Because NBA coaches cannot coach the game in consecutive years, there was some thought players could not captain in back-to-back games.

That's not the case. The NBA has confirmed LeBron and Steph Curry are eligible for the captaincy.

There Are No* Team Construction Rules

Want to draft a whole heaping pile of guards? Go for it.

A Monstar-sized bully squad? Be my guest.

The NBA has no requirements on position allotment for players selected.

...But OK, There Are Some Rules

Starters get drafted first. No reserve can be taken until all eight remaining starters are off the board. Because, you know, they're voted starters and thus cannot be divided unevenly.

The Other Captain Gets No. 1 Pick Among Reserves

The picks then follow an alternating format until every player is taken. Reserves are selected by NBA coaches.