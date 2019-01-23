Krzysztof Piatek Agrees to Contract with AC Milan Through 2023

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 23, 2019

GENOA, ITALY - DECEMBER 09: Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SPAL at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on December 9, 2018 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)
Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

AC Milan signed Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa and agreed to a contract through 2023 with the 23-year-old forward, the club announced Wednesday. 

The move comes after Chelsea confirmed it signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan. Higuain had been on loan with Milan for the first half of the 2018-19 season.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

