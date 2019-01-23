Krzysztof Piatek Agrees to Contract with AC Milan Through 2023

Paolo Rattini/Getty Images

AC Milan signed Krzysztof Piatek from Genoa and agreed to a contract through 2023 with the 23-year-old forward, the club announced Wednesday.

The move comes after Chelsea confirmed it signed Gonzalo Higuain on loan. Higuain had been on loan with Milan for the first half of the 2018-19 season.

