Super Bowl 2019: Prop Bets, Favorites, Point Spread for Patriots vs. Rams

The Super Bowl is either a gambler's paradise or their worst nightmare.

It probably depends on how the game treats them.

When the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams take the field for Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, wagers can be placed on everything from scores and stats to commercials, musical performances or even whether a fan runs on to the field (+800 for yes, -2500 for no, per OddsShark).

We'll analyze some of the more compelling betting opportunities below.

Super Bowl LIII Betting Info

Who: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

Spread: Patriots -2.5

Over/Under: 57

Point Spread: Patriots -2.5

Underdogs are scorching hot in the Super Bowl, covering six of the last seven contests, per OddsShark. Not only that, all six of those teams won straight up.

Of course, the only favorite to win and cover in that stretch was the 2016-17 Patriots, who rallied from a 28-3 deficit behind 466 passing yards and two touchdowns from Tom Brady to knock off the Atlanta Falcons.

As ESPN's David Purdum and Ben Fawkes noted, the early action shows the public has faith in Brady and the Patriots to live up their status as favorites:

"As of Wednesday morning, 94 percent of the money that has been wagered on the Super Bowl point spread at Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology was on the Patriots. The largest bets to this point were in the five-figure range, 'all of which are on the Patriots,' CG Technology vice president of risk Jason Simbal told ESPN."

It's hard to ever go against Brady and Bill Belichick, especially when it's a reasonably sized spread.

The Rams have playmakers on both sides of the ball and a mastermind coach in 33-year-old Sean McVay, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them pull the upset. But if you're playing probabilities here, it would be tough to ignore the enormous disparity in experience.

Prop Bets

Will Any QB Throw For 400-Plus Yards?

Yes: +275 (bet $100 to win $275)

No: -450 (bet $100 to win $22.22)

Who do you trust: history or Tom Brady?

History would be quick to note that only three quarterbacks have ever reached 400 yards in a Super Bowl. Brady, though, would inform you he makes up two-thirds of that list and has cleared 450 yards in each of the last two Super Bowls.

The odds are against it happening again, which makes sense. Brady hasn't engineered a 400-yard game all season. His counterpart, Jared Goff, had two but only topped 220 yards in two of his last seven outings.

Your head will tell you to hammer "No." But isn't your heart saying to bet "Yes?" If you need a rooting interest in this matchup, better to cheer for explosive passing numbers then spend the night tracking how few passing yards you have left.

How Many Plays Will Tony Romo Correctly Predict?

Over 7.5: -140

Under 7.5: Even

What a great question.

There were two overtime games in the conference championship round, each with at least one critical, controversial call. And yet, passer-turned-analyst Tony Romo became the biggest storyline of the weekend with his ability to seemingly see into the future.

"By our count, Romo issued a total of 15 pre-snap predictions and his success rate was pretty staggering: 12 correct calls, 2 incorrect predictions and 1 that was kinda/sorta right," Yahoo Sports' Kevin Kaduk wrote.

This has to be an over bet, doesn't it? Considering the total over/under is 57, Romo should have all kinds of opportunities to make predictions. We'll guess he nails at least eight.

What Will Be Predominant Color of Adam Levine's Top at Start of Halftime Show?

Black: -200

Any Other Color: +150

Levine doesn't perform in a black shirt as often as this line would make you think.

At least, that's what grueling hours of research—i.e., a simple image search of "Adam Levine performing"—indicates.

Black still appears to be his preferred shirt color, but not by an overwhelming majority. It's also kind of a "blah" look for such a massive stage. Vote for creativity here and take the field.

All odds according to OddsShark

