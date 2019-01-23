Neymar Injured as PSG Secures 2-0 Win over Strasbourg in Coupe de France

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 23, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Angel Di Maria celebrates after he scored a goal during the French Cup round of 32 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Strasbourg (RCS) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 23, 2019. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain beat in-form Strasbourg 2-0 in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, but their evening was marred by injury to Neymar.

Edinson Cavani fired the hosts in front with just four minutes on the clock. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting chested down Thiago Silva's long pass and found the striker who swept past goalkeeper Matz Sels.

PSG dominated the first half and had further chances to score. Neymar went close with a free-kick, while Angel Di Maria hit the woodwork just before the break.

The hosts suffered a blow just after the hour mark when Neymar was forced off due to injury:

Angel Di Maria then made the game safe with 10 minutes of normal time remaining after good work from Julian Draxler:

   

What's Next?

Both teams return to Ligue 1 action on Saturday. PSG play Rennes at the Parc des Princes, while Strasbourg host Bordeaux.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Neymar Injured, Leaves Pitch in Tears 🎥

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neymar Injured, Leaves Pitch in Tears 🎥

    Streamable
    via Streamable

    Serie A's Top Scorer Race is TIGHT

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Serie A's Top Scorer Race is TIGHT

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Milan Sign Breakout Star Piatek

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Milan Sign Breakout Star Piatek

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea Sign Higuain from Juventus/Milan 🚨

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Sign Higuain from Juventus/Milan 🚨

    ChelseaFC
    via ChelseaFC