Neymar Injured as PSG Secures 2-0 Win over Strasbourg in Coupe de France

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain beat in-form Strasbourg 2-0 in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, but their evening was marred by injury to Neymar.

Edinson Cavani fired the hosts in front with just four minutes on the clock. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting chested down Thiago Silva's long pass and found the striker who swept past goalkeeper Matz Sels.

PSG dominated the first half and had further chances to score. Neymar went close with a free-kick, while Angel Di Maria hit the woodwork just before the break.

The hosts suffered a blow just after the hour mark when Neymar was forced off due to injury:

Angel Di Maria then made the game safe with 10 minutes of normal time remaining after good work from Julian Draxler:

What's Next?

Both teams return to Ligue 1 action on Saturday. PSG play Rennes at the Parc des Princes, while Strasbourg host Bordeaux.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.