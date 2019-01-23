Barcelona Falls to Sevilla 2-0 in 1st Leg of Copa del Rey Quarterfinals

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIJanuary 23, 2019

Sevilla's Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) quarter-final first leg football match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on January 23, 2019. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images)
CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Sevilla beat holders Barcelona 2-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.

Ernesto Valverde made eight changes to his Barcelona team, leaving Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez on the bench and handing new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng a full debut in attack.

Sevilla were the better team and deservedly went ahead just before the hour mark when Pablo Sarabia converted Quincy Promes' cross.

The hosts then doubled their lead on 76 minutes to take charge of the tie. Ever Banega sent in a ball from the left, and Wissam Ben Yedder sneaked in at the far post to slide the ball home.

   

What's Next?

Both teams return to La Liga action on Sunday. Sevilla host Levante, while Barcelona make a short trip to Girona. The teams then play the second leg of their quarter-final on Wednesday.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

