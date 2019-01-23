Super Bowl 2019: Patriots vs. Rams Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

We have just under two weeks until Super Bowl LIII, but it's never too early to start prepping for the big game.

Go ahead and place a wing order. Feel free to go out and stock up on beverages, chips and dip—just make sure to double check those expiration dates. While you're at it, you may want to do a little wagering as well. We can't really help in the snacks department, but we can help you with the latest odds and prop bet information.

That's what we're going to do here. We're going to examine the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark. We'll also run down some of the top prop bets for Super Bowl LIII and make our own predictions.

Super Bowl LIII

Who: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

When: Sunday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: CBS and CBS All Access

Line and Over/Under: NE -2.5, 57.5

Score Prediction Prediction

Picking a winner in Super Bowl LIII really is a bit of a crapshoot. These are two evenly matched teams with two tremendous coaching staffs and enough offensive talent to keep scoring until the cows come home (assuming those cows aren't already in Atlanta).

Just consider that the Rams finished the regular season ranked second in scoring with an average of 32.9 points per game. New England was fourth with an average of 27.2 points per game.

In a simple back-and-forth, we'd be inclined to side with Los Angeles here. Sean McVay is an offensive guru, Jared Goff has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and the one-two rushing duo of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson is nearly unstoppable.

However, this is a Super Bowl with two weeks of preparation preceding it. It's extremely hard to bet against Tom Brady, Bills Belichick and the Patriots. New England is going to have a game plan ready for L.A. In fact, it's likely to have several in order to counter the multiple packages and approaches of McVay's offense.

"They switch things up a lot, they just do it with the same players," Belichick said of the Rams offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "That’s what makes them so good – everybody can do everything."

This will be a proverbial chess match throughout the game, and we will give a slight edge to the experience of Belichick and Co. We'll also give a slight edge to a Patriots defense that forced 14 fumbles and snagged 18 interceptions in the regular season. It may not be able to actually stop the Rams offense, but a couple timely turnovers may be enough to beat it.

Prediction: Patriots 33, Rams 27

Prop Guide (from OddsShark)

Top MVP Odds

Tom Brady: 11-10

Jared Goff: 9-4

Todd Gurley: 13-1

Sony Michel: 16-1

C.J. Anderson: 20-1

Aaron Donald: 20-1

James White: 20-1

Julian Edelman: 25-1

Rob Gronkowski: 35-1

Brandin Cooks: 40-1

Robert Woods: 40-1

The safe bets for MVP are Brady and Goff, as this is largely a quarterback award. Linebackers Malcolm Smith (Seattle Seahawks) and Von Miller (Denver Broncos) are the only non-quarterbacks to win the award since 2010. Brady has actually won it twice since then.

However, given the potential offensive strategies of the game—using the run to keep the opposing offense off the field—betting on Gurley, Anderson or Patriots running back Sony Michel would be far from a ridiculous move.

If you're looking for a long-shot play, Rob Gronkowski is enticing as well. It's never shocking when he emerges to take over a game, and there's a very real possibility that this is going to be his last one. He's likely to make it count—just like he did last week against the Kansas City Chiefs while playing all 97 offensive snaps.

We're still going to predict a quarterback takes home the award, and we're picking Brady since we also predicted a NewH England win. However, the field appears more wide open than it has in years past.

There are plenty of other intriguing props to be found at OddsShark. Most of them are pretty conventional—who will score the first touchdown for New England, will there be a defensive score, etc. However, here are our predictions for some of the more outlandish.

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

How Many Plays Will Tony Romo Correctly Predict? Over/Under 7.5

Prediction: Under

How Long Will it Take Gladys Knight to Sing the National Anthem? Over/Under 1:47

Prediction: Over

Will Gladys Knight Forget or Omit a Word From the National Anthem?

Prediction: No

Will Donald Trump Attend the Game?

Prediction: No

How Many Songs Will Be Played During the Halftime Show? Over/Under 7.5

Prediction: Over

Will Adam Levine Be Wearing a Hat to Start the Halftime Show?

Prediction: No

Will a Fan Run onto the Field During the Game?

Prediction: No

Will Any QB Throw for More Than 400 Yards in the Game?

Prediction: Yes

Which Commercial Will Appear First? Expensify or TurboTax

Prediction: TurboTax

How Many Commercials Will Run During the Super Bowl? Over/Under 96



Prediction: Over