Maurizio Sarri: Eden Hazard 'Is More an Individual Player Than a Leader'

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said that Eden Hazard can sometimes be frustrating, and he added the Belgian is "more an individual player than a leader."

The 28-year-old recently gave an interview to France Football (h/t BBC Sport) in which he said he has "frustrated all my coaches" at Chelsea.

Sarri, who only took over at Stamford Bridge in the summer, agreed with the winger's assertion and assessed his role in the side:

Hazard has been by far Chelsea's most productive attacking player in 2018-19, netting 10 goals and providing 10 assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

The Blues' next best contributor in the English top flight has been Pedro, who has returned seven goals and an assist.

The former Lille star has managed to be productive even while often playing out of position.

He has recently been fielded in the false nine position by Sarri—who does not appear to trust strikers Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata—rather than in his preferred spot on the left flank.

According to Sarri, it is hard to choose the ideal position for Hazard:

It is likely he will be moved out wide again soon as Chelsea are on the verge of signing Gonzalo Higuain, who will drop into the No. 9 role:

Hazard has been at Chelsea since 2012 and has scored 79 league goals in 230 appearances.

He has regularly been linked with a move away, most prominently to Real Madrid, and he left the door open to a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in his interview with France Football.

He has a contract with Chelsea until 2020, and Sarri said Hazard is in discussions with the club but the forward has not yet decided if he wants to remain at Stamford Bridge:

The Blues are back in action on Thursday for the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

They trail 1-0 from the opening leg, so they will hope Hazard is in the scoring mood, as the Carabao Cup is arguably Chelsea's best chance of winning any silverware this term.