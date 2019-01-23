Zion Williamson on Jay Z Attending Duke vs. Pittsburgh: 'A Dream Come True'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Duke superstar freshman Zion Williamson was thrilled to see Jay Z in attendance during the Blue Devils' 79-64 road win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Tuesday.

According to ESPN.com, Williamson gushed about the musical megastar, saying: "That was like a dream come true. To me, he's the GOAT."

Williamson said that seeing Jay Z caught his attention: "When he walks in, with his squad, you look over and you're like, 'Oh my God, that's him.'"

Even so, Williamson didn't show any sign of nerves with one of his idols in attendance.

The future NBA lottery pick finished Tuesday's contest with 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He went 11-of-13 from the field, which included hitting each of his first 10 shots.

With the win, the No. 2 Blue Devils improved to 16-2 overall and 5-1 in ACC play.

Meanwhile, Williamson further strengthened his case to potentially be named the national player of the year with another dominant performance.