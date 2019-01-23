WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Ranking Most Likely Men's, Women's Battle Royal Winners

WWE Royal Rumble 2019: Ranking Most Likely Men's, Women's Battle Royal WinnersJanuary 23, 2019
Such is the depth of talent WWE has on its roster heading into 2019, calling the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches this year is an unsurprisingly tough ask.
Across both matches, there at least five or six candidates who have the credentials, ability and pulling power to go all the way and punch their ticket to WrestleMania later in the year.
However, some of those leading names in the mix are well worth keeping an eye on going into the show this weekend.
Here's a look at the three most likely male and female stars to win their respective Rumble matches.
Women's Rumble #3: Carmella
It's been an interesting year for the Princess of Staten Island.
This time last year, Carmella was on the fringes of the SmackDown main event scene, before winning the Money in the Bank briefcase later in the summer and eventually becoming champion of the blue brand's women's division.
She may have lost that title since then, and slipped down the division somewhat, but WWE has still done its best to keep her relevant, albeit via an unconventional partnership with R-Truth.
With the duo winning the latest season of Mixed Match Challenge, Carmella locked herself in for the number 30 spot for this year's Rumble match.
With that, plus her popularity still appearing to be holding strong with both fans and the company alike, it's impossible to rule her out of the running for victory at this year's Rumble.
Women's Rumble #2: Ruby Riott
If you're looking for a strong outsider to perhaps shock everyone at this year's Royal Rumble, look no further than Ruby Riott in the women's match.
Riott has been slowly building momentum and establishing herself as a key part of Raw's women's division in recent weeks, and she looks well positioned to build on that at the Rumble.
Whether she wins is another matter, but expect Riott to put in a strong display nonetheless and set herself up for an encouraging run into WrestleMania season.
The leader of the Riott Squad is arguably Raw's strongest pick for the women's Rumble match, at a time when other big names from Monday nights such as Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey are in the brand's respective championship match.
WWE has never been afraid to push a new talent into the main event scene around the time of the Rumble. Riott is as good a pick as any.
Women's Rumble #1: Charlotte Flair
There's only one clear favorite for this year's women's Royal Rumble match.
With clear unfinished business against Ronda Rousey, Asuka and Becky Lynch, the possibilities are endless for where a victory in the Rumble match could take Charlotte Flair leading into WrestleMania.
On one hand, winning the Rumble could lead to Flair trading brands and tackling Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship, dependent on whether Rousey herself beats Banks at this weekend's pay-per-view.
But she could also find herself competing with either Asuka or Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
WWE is blessed with an abundance of top female talent right now, but in truth, nothing seems to make smart booking sense as much as Flair being the last one standing at the Rumble.
Men's Rumble #3: Andrade
Nobody's stock seems to be rising faster in WWE than Andrade's right now.
The Mexican superstar has been on a real tear lately, and he again pulled out all the stops during his match with Rey Mysterio on Tuesday night's go-home edition of SmackDown.
The non-finish of that bout could perhaps suggest the duo are set to continue their rivalry post-Rumble this weekend, but it's impossible to completely rule out Andrade out of a Rumble victory altogether.
WWE clearly has big plans for the former NXT champion, and he appears destined for a huge 2019.
Handing him the golden ticket to WrestleMania via winning this weekend's Royal Rumble would be the ideal way to kick off a huge push.
Men's Rumble #2 Drew McIntyre
The Scottish Psychopath is destined for big things in WWE, and the Royal Rumble could be the starting point for that this weekend.
The victor of the 2019 men's Royal Rumble match could well depend on who leaves the pay-per-view with the Universal Championship. If Finn Balor upsets the odds and wins the title from Brock Lesnar, it increases the possibility of a heel wrestler from Raw winning the title.
And who better than McIntyre?
Since splitting from Dolph Ziggler, McIntyre's stock has steadily risen, and the Rumble looks to have arrived at the perfect time for him.
A world title run is definitely in his future, probably as early as this year. The Rumble could be a career-defining night for Drew: even if there is one guy who probably stands a slightly better chance..
Men's Rumble #1: Seth Rollins
It feels like Seth Rollins has been building toward this year's Royal Rumble match for months now.
Rollins has consistently been one of WWE's best in-ring performers for months, with his matches on Raw arguably the most must-see segment each and every week.
Not only that, but Rollins is undeniably popular as a babyface, something which would have seemed unlikely when he was on top of the company as the hand-picked face of The Authority a few years ago.
So all the stars look as though they're aligning for Rollins to come good on his promise this weekend and emerge victorious in the Rumble match.
That would likely set up a showdown with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but the beauty of Rollins is that even if it's Finn Balor who wins, Rollins is still capable of having an unmissable, electrifying feud with Finn for the title.
Rollins is undoubtedly the standout candidate.