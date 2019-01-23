NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge 2019: Event Schedule, TV Info and Live Stream

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Before the Super Bowl, the NFL is focused on fun this week, as some of the best players from the league are in Orlando for the Pro Bowl. And for some, that includes participating in the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

The skills competition will be taped on Wednesday then will air on ESPN on Thursday night.

The rosters for the skills competition include 10 players from each conference, who will be participating in a series of five events. Whichever conference wins the most events is the overall winner.

Last year, the AFC bested the NFC in the second-ever Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

Below is more information on how to watch this year's skills competition, as well as the roster for both conferences and a breakdown of the events that will unfold.

2019 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge TV Information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 24

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN and FuboTV

Rosters

AFC

Jamal Adams, New York Jets S

James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts TE

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DE

Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts QB

Von Miller, Denver Broncos LB

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers WR

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns CB

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans QB

Kyle Williams, Buffalo Bills DT

Coaches: Jim Kelly, former NFL QB; Demarcus Ware, former NFL DE/LB

NFC

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants RB

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears DE

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints DE

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Redskins LB

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers TE

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings WR

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears QB

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks LB

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks QB

Coaches: Emmitt Smith, former NFL RB; Brian Urlacher, former NFL LB

Events Breakdown

This year, the Pro Bowlers will compete in five events during the skills showdown—40-Yard Splash, Gridiron Gauntlet, Best Hands, Precision Passing and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.

The 40-Yard Splash is a new event added to the competition this year. It will involve players from each team looking to fill up a dunk tank with water and attempting to hit a target with a football, which will drop a member of the opposing team into the tank.

The Gridiron Gauntlet features teams of five participating in a head-to-head relay race that will require utilizing various skills. Players will have to complete a fumble scramble through an inflatable path, as well as other challenges.

Last year, the NFC won the Gridiron Gauntlet, with Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson leading the team to an impressive 50-second showing.

The Best Hands competition will feature two quarterback-receiver duos from each conference competing in a timed relay race. Receivers have to catch a series of passes in a certain sequence, which will feature particular requirements, such as one-handed catches, over-the-shoulder grabs and more.

The Precision Passing competition will feature each conference's pair of quarterbacks, as well as a captain-appointed non-quarterback, facing off in a one-minute accuracy competition. The goal is to hit as many targets as possible.

Last year, Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr led the AFC to victory in the competition by scoring 21 points, the most scored by any QB during the first two years of the competition.

The final competition will be Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball. All 10 members of each conference will be participating in a best-of-three series of classic dodgeball.

Last year, then-Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry led the AFC to a win, and a victory in the overall skills competition, by eliminating the final player.