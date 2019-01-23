Report: Frenkie de Jong Has Chosen Barcelona Amid Manchester City, PSG Rumours

VI-Images/Getty Images

Frenkie de Jong has reportedly opted to join Barcelona ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

According to Catalunya Radio (h/t Marca), the Ajax starlet's representatives have told PSG, City and Juventus of his decision to take up an offer from Barca.

It's reported he'll finalise his move to the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Barcelona's sporting director Eric Abidal said the club were still awaiting his decision, per ESPN's Samuel Marsden:

Dutch football journalist Sjors van Veen has since reported it as being completed:

The 21-year-old has made just 65 first-team appearances for Ajax since he joined as a teenager in 2016, but he has been highly impressive in that time.

De Jong has produced 10 assists and six goals in that time, but what has really caught the eye is his impressive technique, passing range and versatility.

The youngster is comfortable in midfield, either centrally or in front of the back four, and he's equally capable of operating at centre-back. Wherever he's deployed, he'll look to use his impressive dribbling skills to carry the ball past opponents before distributing it to his team-mates.

Despite only making his international debut in September last year, he already seems to have established himself as a key player under Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman. In his five appearances for the Oranje, four have been competitive UEFA Nations League starts against France and Germany.

Given his skill set, Barcelona appear to be the perfect club to hone and make the best use of his talents.

If they do manage to land him and utilise him alongside Arthur in the centre of the park, the future of Barcelona's midfield looks bright.