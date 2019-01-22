Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett Dominant as Duke Demolishes Overmatched Pitt

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Last week, Duke let its guard down and got upset by unranked Syracuse.

The Blue Devils did not allow a trip to Pittsburgh to share the same fate.

Zion Williamson scored 25 points and RJ Barrett added 26, leading Duke to an easy 79-64 win over Pitt on Tuesday.

Williamson made 11 of his 13 shots in a brilliantly efficient performance while also adding seven rebounds and seven assists. He's scored at least 20 points in five of his last six games.

Pittsburgh shot a fine 41.5 percent from the floor but missed 12 of its 15 threes and turned the ball over 14 times. Trey McGowens scored a team-high 14 points before fouling out.

What's Next?

Duke hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday. Pittsburgh travels to No. 23 Louisville.

