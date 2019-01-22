Aiden English's New Job, Daniel Bryan Rips 205 Live Star, More in WWE Roundup

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Aiden English to Work on 205 Live Commentary Team

Aiden English hasn't wrestled a televised match since losing to Rusev on the Oct. 23 edition of SmackDown Live. Fans are about to see more of The Artiste on WWE programming, though.

WWE announced Tuesday that English will work alongside Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness as a commentator on 205 Live "through WrestleMania season."



Raw play-by-play commentator Michael Cole, who's also WWE's senior director of on-air talent, discussed the move.

"We wanted to do something special for WrestleMania season, and Royal Rumble week kicks off the Road to WrestleMania," Cole said. "We’ve been working with Aiden at the WWE Performance Center to see if he has the chops, and it turns out he’s pretty good."

Daniel Bryan Teases Hideo Itami's Arrival on SmackDown Live

Hideo Itami is part of a Fatal 4-Way match for the cruiserweight title at Royal Rumble on Sunday. Ahead of the match, Ariya Daivari shared a promo by Daniel Bryan rehashing his history with Itami before they were in WWE.

Bryan said Itami had ruptured his left eardrum during a match and called Itami "dangerous." He added that the former NXT star is "gonna get what's coming to him" if he ever appears on SmackDown Live.

WWE fans are likely already planning for what would be a dream match on the blue brand.

Edge Comments on The Revival's WWE Status

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Saturday that former NXT tag-team champions The Revival had requested their release from WWE in part because of "how little time and respect the [tag team] division is given."

During his podcast with co-host Christian, Edge said he understood why The Revival might be upset with their roles on Raw (h/t PWMania.com):

"I know me personally, I think they're phenomenal. I think if given the chance, quite possibly, them and Usos neck and neck as to who the top team, at least in my perspective, is in the industry. Man, if it's true, I get it in a way. It [has] got to be frustrating… like we talked about, a six-minute match, what kind of story can you tell in a six-minute match? It's hard."

Edge went on to praise Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson for "taking the bull by the horns" and potentially requesting their release, since it showed they weren't content to maintain the status quo.