Ralf Rangnick Says Timo Werner Will Stay at RB Leipzig for '2 or 3 Years'

ROBERT MICHAEL/Getty Images

RB Leipzig will find it difficult to fend off interest from Bayern Munich in Timo Werner. Yet sporting director and manager Ralf Rangnick still believes his star forward will stay put for the next few seasons.

Speaking to Sky Germany (h/t Charlie Malam of the Daily Express), Rangnick discussed Werner's future amid rumours linking him with a move to the Allianz Arena: "If Bayern are serious, then it will be difficult for us. But they often play with one striker, so I see him staying with us for the next two or three years."

Rangnick's confidence that Werner won't fit in Munich should delight Leipzig fans. The 22-year-old is the creative fulcrum and attacking talisman of Rangnick's team.



Werner, who has also been linked with Premier League leaders Liverpool, has already netted 13 goals and supplied two assists in all competitions this season.

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Those performances have encouraged admiring glances from Die Roten. Such encouragement comes from Werner's previously hinting the Bundesliga powerhouse could be his next destination. In December, he told Sky Sports Germany (h/t Goal): "If you play in Germany and want to stay in Germany, there is only one club in question."

Even his team-mates, including fellow forward Yussuf Poulsen, say it's understandable if Werner is considering his future:

Werner's contract is up in 2020, prompting Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff to recently tell Kicker (h/t The Independent) the club ideally needs to know the player's decision by the end of this campaign.

It's a tricky decision for Werner, who would likely go from the focal point in Leipzig to just another piece of the puzzle for Bayern.

Rangnick's point about Die Roten's preference for operating with a lone centre-forward is well taken. Bayern still have the prolific Robert Lewandowski to lead the line.

TF-Images/Getty Images

He's 30, but the Poland international knows few equals on the continent when it comes to movement, finishing and aerial power. He's showing no signs of slowing, with 23 goals in all competitions during what's proving to be an exceptional season.

Lewandowski is well-supported by Thomas Mueller, who plays in much the same way to Werner. The 29-year-old Germany international can play on either flank of just off the front.

Those positions suit Werner best and, despite his technical accomplishment, there have to be doubts about his ability to finish consistently and define an attack by himself. In particular, questions will persist about his ability to deliver in big games:

Bayern may be better off widening their search for an obvious replacement for Lewandowski. Meanwhile, Werner's development would be best served by continuing in a team geared to his talents.