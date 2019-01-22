Super Bowl LIII Odds: Huge List of Prop Bets Revealed for Patriots vs. Rams

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The first set of prop bets for the Super Bowl LIII clash between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams was released Tuesday ahead of their Feb. 3 battle for the NFL championship.

OddsShark provided the first wave of betting lines for the unique props, which go well beyond the typical spread (Patriots -2.5) and over/under (57.5 total points) wagers.

Here's a look at some of the most notable offerings:

Coin Toss

Heads -105

Tails -105

Super Bowl MVP

Tom Brady +110

Jared Goff +225

Todd Gurley +1,300

Sony Michel +1,600

C.J. Anderson +2,000

Aaron Donald +2,000

James White +2,000

All other players have odds of +2,500 or above.

Color of Liquid Poured on Winning Coach

Lime, green or yellow +225

Orange +300

Blue +375

Red +400

Clear or water +400

Purple +1000

Player Who Scores Game's First Touchdown

Sony Michel +500

Todd Gurley +600

C.J. Anderson +700

Brandin Cooks +750

Robert Woods +750

Along with those popular props, there are also plenty of options available related to the pregame national anthem (sung by Gladys Knight), halftime show (headlined by Maroon 5) and the commercials.

The over/under of Knight's rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner is 1:45, while the oddsmakers' choice for first song from Maroon 5 is One More Night (+300).

Meanwhile, the over/under for the total number of commercials shown during the Super Bowl is 96.