Super Bowl LIII Odds: Huge List of Prop Bets Revealed for Patriots vs. Rams

Super Bowl LIII Odds: Huge List of Prop Bets Revealed for Patriots vs. RamsJanuary 22, 2019
The first set of prop bets for the Super Bowl LIII clash between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams was released Tuesday ahead of their Feb. 3 battle for the NFL championship.
OddsShark provided the first wave of betting lines for the unique props, which go well beyond the typical spread (Patriots -2.5) and over/under (57.5 total points) wagers.
Here's a look at some of the most notable offerings:
Coin Toss
Heads -105
Tails -105
Super Bowl MVP
Tom Brady +110
Jared Goff +225
Todd Gurley +1,300
Sony Michel +1,600
C.J. Anderson +2,000
Aaron Donald +2,000
James White +2,000
All other players have odds of +2,500 or above.
Color of Liquid Poured on Winning Coach
Lime, green or yellow +225
Orange +300
Blue +375
Red +400
Clear or water +400
Purple +1000
Player Who Scores Game's First Touchdown
Sony Michel +500
Todd Gurley +600
C.J. Anderson +700
Brandin Cooks +750
Robert Woods +750
Along with those popular props, there are also plenty of options available related to the pregame national anthem (sung by Gladys Knight), halftime show (headlined by Maroon 5) and the commercials.
The over/under of Knight's rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner is 1:45, while the oddsmakers' choice for first song from Maroon 5 is One More Night (+300).
Meanwhile, the over/under for the total number of commercials shown during the Super Bowl is 96.
Pats Ran More Offensive Plays Than Any Team Since 2002