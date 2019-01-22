Drew Lock: NFL Team Asked About Issues in 9th Grade Math Class During Interview

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

As NFL teams prepare for April's draft, they will be doing their homework on a wide range of prospects as they put together their respective draft boards.

That means digging into players' pasts in search of any potential red flags. And it appears one team may have found something on former Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock.

According to NFL.com's Chase Goodbread, a team at the Senior Bowl asked Lock about "a disciplinary snag of some kind from 9th grade and asked Lock what it was." Lock then admitted he cheated on a math test.

For what it's worth, the signal-caller admitted he only managed a "C" on the test, per Goodbread.

A seemingly minor incident that occurred nearly a decade ago may not seem like a big deal for an NFL team, but these are the types of random questions prospects can expect throughout the predraft process. Some teams may be looking for explanations, while others just want to see how a player reacts to certain situations.

Cheating on a test as a high school freshman doesn't figure to have much impact on Lock's draft stock, though. Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller has Lock going in the first round at No. 15 in his latest mock draft.