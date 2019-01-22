Ernesto Valverde Says 'It Is Possible' Denis Suarez 'Will Leave' in January

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Ernesto Valverde has hinted Denis Suarez could leave Barcelona during the January transfer window. Valverde spoke amid growing rumours the versatile midfielder will join Arsenal on loan.

The news comes in the wake of Barcelona securing a loan deal for Kevin-Prince Boateng from Serie A side Sassuolo. Valverde spoke about what Boateng's arrival might mean for little-used squad players, per Chisanga Malata of the Daily Express.

Arsenal will welcome Valverde's admission about Suarez, especially since head coach Unai Emery remains "confident" about a deal. Suarez could sign as early as "the weekend," according to the Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis.

Emery hasn't been shy about talking up a potential move for the player he once worked with at Sevilla:

Barca can afford to let Suarez go considering how little he's featured this season.

Suarez, who can operate out wide or centrally in midfield, hasn't started a single game in either La Liga, the Copa del Rey or UEFA Champions League this season. Instead, the 25-year-old playmaker has merely made six appearances off the bench in total.

There isn't much sense in the Blaugrana keeping Suarez this month, not after Boateng's arrival. The latter will join Ivan Rakitic, Arthur, Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal among Valverde's options for the advanced areas of midfield.

While Suarez doesn't have an obvious place at the Camp Nou, he would be an asset in north London. Emery knows him well from when the pair helped Sevilla win the UEFA Europa League in 2015.

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Suarez was back in the semi-final of Europe's second-tier competition a year later, this time with Villarreal. He played some of his best football with the Yellow Submarine, earning a permanent transfer back to Barcelona.

Things haven't gone well since, but Suarez has the ability to take the ball past defenders Arsenal have lacked at times on the flanks. He can give Emery another choice alongside Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard's ability to also create from the middle would help solve issues with Mesut Ozil and Aaron Ramsey. Emery has consistently left out Arsenal's highest-earner Ozil, while Ramsey has already agreed to join Juventus on a free transfer in the summer.

Ramsey may even be allowed to move to Turin this month if the Gunners can secure Suarez as well as a possible loan for Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Delaney reported "there is as yet no agreement on the loan fee" for Suarez, but the signing is still expected to happen.

Barca have little reason to stand in the way of Suarez given the strength in depth of Valverde's midfield. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the club reshuffle the deck somewhat after bringing Boateng and centre-back Jeison Murillo on board already during this window.