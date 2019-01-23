Real Madrid vs. Girona: Copa del Rey Leg 1 Live Stream, Odds, TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid host Girona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday, with Los Blancos attempting to salvage their domestic campaign in the Spanish cup.

The reigning UEFA Champions League holders have suffered a testing season and are 10 points behind Barcelona in La Liga.

Real have the chance to salvage pride in the Copa, offering manager Santiago Solari a route to silverware.

Girona continue to surprise their Catalan fans, with the Blanquivermell residing in mid-table in Spain.

Time: 8:30 p.m. (GMT)/3:30 p.m. (ET)

Date: Thursday, Jan. 24

TV Info: BeIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: BeIN Sports Connect (USA)

Odds: Real win: 4-11, Draw: 43-10, Girona win: 8-1

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Preview

Real's season has been fraught with disappointment, but the capital city giants could still walk away with a haul of trophies this term.

Consolidation is the key in La Liga, but Real look good in their respective cup campaigns at home and abroad.

Solari's team did the job quickly in the previous round against Leganes, making sure the three goals they scored in the first leg superseded the 1-0 defeat they suffered in the second.

Girona posted one of the shocks of the competition as they eliminated Atletico Madrid 4-4 on aggregate, going through on away goals at the expense of Real's local rivals.

The temptation to rotate his selection will not be as strong for Solari in the last eight, making Girona's task all the more difficult.

The Blanquivermell's passive outlook has seen them lose leads in previous contests, but the minnows possess the skill needed to compete against technically-advanced opponents.

Los Blancos are set to play Girona three times over the next month, but the first leg will be vital if Solari wants a smooth path to the semi-finals.

The Catalan side have conceded only two more goals than Real in La Liga, and will defend in numbers at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the hope of limiting the scoreline.

Real's 2-0 win against Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday will have boosted their confidence ahead of the Copa clash, and the aim will be to comprehensively damage Girona's aspirations in the capital.

The first-leg hosts slammed six past Girona when they visited the Bernabeu last term, but this is a Real team without the mercurial influence of Cristiano Ronaldo—who netted four in the victory. A repeat of the 6-3 score on that day is unlikely.