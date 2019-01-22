Pep Guardiola: Benjamin Mendy Will Be in Manchester City Squad for Burton Clash

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has announced Benjamin Mendy will be in the squad for the return leg of the EFL Cup tie against Burton Albion on Wednesday.

The Frenchman could play his first minutes since suffering an injury in November, with Guardiola saying he could take a spot on the bench:

Goal's Sam Lee provided more comments from the manager:

Mendy started the season in superb form for City, but the injury bug once again struck for the left-back. Per Transfermarkt, his debut campaign at the Etihad Stadium came undone due to a cruciate ligament rupture, and his 2018-19 season has been marred by foot and knee troubles.

The 24-year-old last featured on November 11, playing 90 minutes in a win over rivals Manchester United.

Danilo started the 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Sunday and scored the opener. Fabian Delph and Oleksandr Zinchenko have also filled in at left-back.

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Wednesday's meeting with Burton should present Guardiola with an excellent opportunity to either play some of his youngsters or give the returning Mendy a chance to pick up some game time.

The Citizens will defend a gargantuan nine-goal lead from the first leg and are all but guaranteed a spot in the final.

Guardiola gave Kevin De Bruyne his first start in his return from injury in the EFL Cup earlier this season, playing the Belgian for 71 minutes against Leicester City after he had made a cameo appearance against Everton three days earlier.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

City are locked in a tight battle for the Premier League lead and currently trail Liverpool by four points. They'll need all the help they can get to bridge that gap, so the return of Mendy is welcome news.

He'll likely need some time to regain his form, but City have able deputies in the meantime.