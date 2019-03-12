Report: Packers to Sign Preston Smith After Adrian Amos, Za'Darius Smith Deals

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Free-agent linebacker Preston Smith agreed to a deal with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported Smith will sign a four-year contract worth $52 million with $16 million guaranteed at signing. Smith chose the Packers over the Indianapolis Colts, per Anderson.

This deal comes on the heels of the Packers' reported agreements with linebacker Za'Darius Smith and safety Adrian Amos, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Preston Smith spent the first four years of his career with Washington after being selected in the second round in 2015.

The 26-year-old is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-high 53 total tackles, adding four sacks, three pass breakups, one interception and one touchdown as well. He has 24.5 career sacks, notching eight in both 2015 and 2017.

According to Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon, no defender had a higher pressure rate than Smith in 2017:

Not only has Smith been a quality pass-rusher, but his durability has also made him even more valuable. He has not missed a game through his first four seasons as a professional.

As the Mississippi State product neared the end of his rookie deal, Washington head coach Jay Gruden let it be known he hoped to have the 6'5", 265-pound linebacker re-sign with the team.

"I'd love to have him back for sure, but obviously free agency is what it is," the coach said in late December, per Burgundy Blog. "He's earned the right to go out and shop himself around, but I'm hopeful that we can get him back."

Unfortunately for Gruden and Co., though, Green Bay made Smith an offer he couldn't refuse.