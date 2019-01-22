Bernardo Silva Open to Manchester City Contract Talks Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has said he's willing to renegotiate his current contract and he is happy at the club amid rumours linking him to Real Madrid.

According to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, there has been recent speculation Los Blancos are eyeing the Portugal international, but Silva is committed to the Sky Blues at this point:

"I'm OK right now, I still have three-and-a-half years left. I don't know what will happen but we will see. I'm happy at City and if they want to renegotiate my contract then of course I'm open to doing that.

"I'm very happy here at Man City―not only with the staff but I look around at my teammates and it is a young team that can achieve fantastic things. To look at the future and think that if we stay together we can do special things, I am very happy here and want to stay."

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

He went on to praise the team's young squad and described their hunger for trophies, saying he wants to win them every year.

Per Bajkowski, City manager Pep Guardiola has already said he wants Silva to stay at the club as long as he does.

The 24-year-old is in his second season at the Etihad Stadium and has enjoyed something of a breakout campaign. Previously a rotational piece, he has already started 20 matches in the Premier League and has developed into a key starter.

His great form is making his move to City look like a bargain:

It has also led to some unwanted speculation. City already lost a player to Real this season, with Brahim Diaz making the switch to the Spanish capital, and Los Blancos are expected to spend big in the summer.

Their 2018-19 campaign has been a disappointment, and the La Liga title already seems out of reach. In all likelihood, they'll target at least a couple of stars ahead of next season.

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

City have done a great job of keeping hold of their top players over the last few years, with most of the departures leaving the club in search of more minutes. That's not something Silva is worried about right now, so a contract extension seems more likely than a transfer.

There's plenty of time to come to an agreement, but with the Citizens locking up several players to new deals in the past few months, don't be shocked if Silva follows suit soon.