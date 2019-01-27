Final Predictions for Lesnar, Rousey and Entire WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Card

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Not knowing who could challenge for the WWE Championship makes the men's Royal Rumble match troublesome to predict, as there could be a fun swerve in store like having Shawn Michaels face Daniel Bryan or something that seems farfetched until viewed in hindsight.

We can all speculate on possible surprises, but random guesses and hopeful leaps in logic aren't as sound arguments as what's staring in front of you.

With that in mind, if WWE is going to just go with the obvious, it's Seth Rollins winning the Royal Rumble in order to challenge and dethrone Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

This piggybacks off the good will of Roman Reigns by having Rollins take his place as the guy who wants to bring the title back into prominence to save Raw, it positions The Architect as the clear top babyface on Monday nights and it doesn't ruffle any feathers.

Sadly, that means it won't get people buzzing all that much, as many fans will write it off as boring and predictable, but that's where WWE's job becomes selling everyone on why we should care to see this match happen again, rather than our responsibility as fans to love it outright by default and just go with the flow.

Anything can happen in WWE and the Royal Rumble has seen many shocking outcomes in the past, so Rollins isn't the one and only guarantee, but he's certainly the favorite to stand tall in the end.

Final Pick: Seth Rollins wins the Royal Rumble.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.