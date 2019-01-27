Final Predictions for Lesnar, Rousey and Entire WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match Card

Final Predictions for Lesnar, Rousey and Entire WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Match CardJanuary 27, 2019
The long wait for Royal Rumble 2019 is just about over as tonight, 30 men and women will compete for title opportunities at WrestleMania and nearly every championship on the main roster will be on the line.
Finn Balor seeks to dethrone Brock Lesnar to regain the Universal Championship he's only held for one day, AJ Styles will continue his rivalry with The New Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey and Asuka have their work cut out for them against two of the Four Horsewomen in Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch, and more.
Much like later this evening when fans are fixated on the timer for entrants, our clock is ticking down to get in our final predictions for what is going to happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2019.
As such, here's one last round of thoughts on who will be victorious and what will go down at the event.
Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami
Normally, when WWE doesn't feel confident enough in two singles stars being able to draw on their own, one of the go-to fixes is to just throw more people into the match.
At that point, it becomes more about quantity than quality, like a buffet that might not have the most appealing single dishes on the menu, but the overall scope of it is worth the value.
That is the case with the Fatal 4-Way for the Cruiserweight Championship, as there haven't been any babyfaces built up strongly enough to challenge Buddy Murphy on their own for it to be worth checking out beyond a random exhibition.
Kalisto and Akira Tozawa are former champions, but momentum and immense popularity isn't on their side right now, and Hideo Itami is a heel who is still struggling to find his way.
All four men are talented and this will undoubtedly be a fun match, but it's position on the kickoff and WWE's lack of interest to even update the graphic on the website to fit with the rest of the non-generic backgrounds prove how this won't be a big deal.
As such, no title change should be expected. This will be a run-of-the-mill defense that will be quickly swept under the rug while the 205 Live roster continues to not get the credit and attention it deserves.
Final Pick: Buddy Murphy retains the championship.
United States Champion Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Ever since Shinsuke Nakamura won the United States Championship, he and the belt were pushed aside and treated like afterthoughts on SmackDown Live.
Rarely did he make any appearances, and when he did, they were completely inconsequential.
Sadly, this bad luck and negativity has transferred over to Rusev since he captured the title, as this feud has barely been given a chance to formulate itself, let alone pick up any steam.
It's likely the only reason it's even happening on this event is because WWE needed pre-show filler and getting these two guys on the card in some fashion was considered a bigger deal than the Raw Tag Team Championship being defended.
This is a match that WWE doesn't care about and it's not going to move the needle.
Final Pick: Rusev retains the championship.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions the Bar vs. Shane McMahon and the Miz
Normally, when there's a weird stipulation, an oddball pairing of two unlikely partners and an interesting "what if" scenario put out there, that is the direction WWE decides to go.
The temptation of going down that path is too much to resist, even if there aren't any plans in mind of where to go from that point, as if the powers that be are just as hyped to see what comes next as the fans should be.
For that reason alone, it's an easy pick to go with The Miz and Shane McMahon winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship belts from The Bar, as Sheamus and Cesaro have held them long enough and multiple times that their credibility won't be shattered by this loss.
Plus, keeping The Bar as champions means the next few months will just consist of matches against The New Day, The Usos and the usual suspects, which isn't as interesting as the story of how The Miz and McMahon will coexist.
Whether they keep the titles heading into WrestleMania is one thing, but for this particular match, those two seem poised to upset The Bar as they capture the titles and WWE figures out the next step after that.
Final Pick: The Miz and Shane McMahon win the titles.
WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles
This feud between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan has gone on long enough that it's now turned largely into a debate about whether or not hot dogs are a proper meal.
That goes to show how much WWE has stretched this out and how it needs to end, as Styles has had enough rivalries that extend past their expiration date already with Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe.
After having such a long title reign, it seems The Phenomenal One isn't in a great position to regain the WWE Championship, but don't count him out entirely, as it's still a possibility.
A clear and obvious challenger has yet to be established for Bryan at WrestleMania, yet Randy Orton seems the logical next feud for Styles.
WWE could put the title back on Styles in order to make that a championship feud while trying to sort out what to do with Bryan, if those plans haven't been settled.
It's at least food for thought—hopefully, more nutritious food than hot dogs—but when push comes to shove, it's always a smarter bet to pick the current champion to retain, rather than drop the belt at this time of the year.
Final Pick: Daniel Bryan retains the championship.
Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Finn Balor
When in doubt, always go with Brock Lesnar winning every single match that he's in, particularly if he's holding a championship.
That prediction gets magnified with each extra element to this match against Finn Balor, as the Universal Championship has especially been Lesnar's baby, The Beast Incarnate is twice the size of Balor and we're heading into WrestleMania season.
February and March will be relatively easy for Lesnar to skip out on, since fans will be distracted by Elimination Chamber and the final build to WrestleMania around Fastlane, allowing him to opt out of a title defense until the big show itself on April 7.
Balor, in the meantime, will fight the good fight here, but ultimately come up short. As a consolation prize, he'll be able to talk about how he did his best and he's proud of that and considers that a win, but it will still not net him the belt.
The first-ever universal champion may never get to hold the title for more than his 24-hour reign, or his time may come somewhere down the line to erase that black mark, but the time for that run isn't now.
The Beast Incarnate will take down even The Demon King, if that's the version of Balor which shows up, as he's keeping that title until at least WrestleMania, if not longer.
Final Pick: Brock Lesnar retains the championship.
Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Sasha Banks
Let's cut to the chase and state the obvious, that as good as Sasha Banks is, there's absolutely no way she's taking the title away from Ronda Rousey at this point.
WWE wouldn't have bothered giving Rousey the championship to begin with if the plan wasn't to have her keep it until WrestleMania, where she'll most likely defend it against both Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.
Meanwhile, Banks has the Women's Tag Team Championship in her sights as she and Bayley are going to be perhaps the most prominently featured team in that Elimination Chamber match, as well as the most likely winners.
WWE isn't going to put both titles on Banks, nor sacrifice Rousey's drawing power for the sake of giving The Boss her fifth title reign in the hopes that it will last more than one defense, unlike the others.
This is an open and shut case and one of the easiest matches on the card to predict the outcome for.
Final Pick: Ronda Rousey retains the championship.
SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch
If everybody and their mother wants Becky Lynch to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania and WWE has been well aware of this since November, there's no way the company makes the mistake of avoiding that match, right?
Surely, WWE can't make the same mistake that happened twice with Daniel Bryan in 2014 and 2015 with the hopes that the alternative ideas will be good enough to keep people quiet in an era where they're trying to convince fans that the audience's opinion matters.
For that to happen, Lynch can't be holding the SmackDown Women's Championship and still fight the Raw women's champion, so Asuka must keep the title here.
The only alternative to that is to switch it to Lynch, then take it off Lynch again and find another way to give her a shot at Rousey, but that's all too complicated and making things harder than it needs to be.
Whether it's an outright loss or some kind of shenanigans come into play with Rousey, Charlotte Flair or someone else, by hook or by crook, Lynch must fail to get back the title and The Empress of Tomorrow must remain champion for the time being.
Final Pick: Asuka retains the championship.
30-Woman Royal Rumble Match
Plenty of talented wrestlers are already announced for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match who would be able to put on a great show at WrestleMania, such as Ember Moon facing Asuka to rekindle their NXT feud or Bayley challenging Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship.
However, unless WWE has some tricky card hidden up a sleeve, there really are only two possible winners for this match and one of them isn't even announced for it.
The frontrunner is definitely Charlotte Flair and that is who everyone should place their bets on, as her win checks off all the boxes.
She's WWE's golden child of the women's division that is given every accolade in the book as her level of talent and management's perception of her as someone they want to be that figurehead legend mix together to make the perfect concoction of a Superstar who wins more often than not.
A Royal Rumble win, if not multiple, is just a guarantee for her career and the only reason she didn't win last year's is because she was already the champion and was set to be the one to end Asuka's undefeated streak instead, which was a great alternative prize.
Flair's feud with Rousey hasn't concluded and since WWE is so infatuated with The Queen, she's not going to be left out of the mix come WrestleMania, so she's definitely winning this.
But since WWE obviously knows many fans are clamoring for Becky Lynch to be the one to challenge Rousey, they might split the difference by having The Man show up after failing to beat Asuka and go with both as winners.
Reminiscent of the 1994 Royal Rumble when Bret Hart and Lex Luger both went over the top rope at the same time, Lynch and Flair can do the same thing in order to set up a Triple Threat at WrestleMania.
That way, WWE gets the Flair vs. Rousey match they wanted, the fans get the Lynch vs. Rousey match, and everyone can have their cake and eat it, too.
The only question is whether WWE goes with Flair by herself and spends February and March setting up a scenario for Lynch to get her way in the title match, or if everyone cuts to the chase and just establishes a Triple Threat here, instead.
Final Pick: Charlotte Flair wins the Royal Rumble either by her lonesome or as a co-winner alongside Becky Lynch.
30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Not knowing who could challenge for the WWE Championship makes the men's Royal Rumble match troublesome to predict, as there could be a fun swerve in store like having Shawn Michaels face Daniel Bryan or something that seems farfetched until viewed in hindsight.
We can all speculate on possible surprises, but random guesses and hopeful leaps in logic aren't as sound arguments as what's staring in front of you.
With that in mind, if WWE is going to just go with the obvious, it's Seth Rollins winning the Royal Rumble in order to challenge and dethrone Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.
This piggybacks off the good will of Roman Reigns by having Rollins take his place as the guy who wants to bring the title back into prominence to save Raw, it positions The Architect as the clear top babyface on Monday nights and it doesn't ruffle any feathers.
Sadly, that means it won't get people buzzing all that much, as many fans will write it off as boring and predictable, but that's where WWE's job becomes selling everyone on why we should care to see this match happen again, rather than our responsibility as fans to love it outright by default and just go with the flow.
Anything can happen in WWE and the Royal Rumble has seen many shocking outcomes in the past, so Rollins isn't the one and only guarantee, but he's certainly the favorite to stand tall in the end.
Final Pick: Seth Rollins wins the Royal Rumble.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.