Trade Targets NBA Buyers Should Avoid at the Deadline

Jason Miller/Getty Images

With the NBA trade deadline just a few weeks away, several teams looking for roster improvements might be getting a little desperate.

It's a tense, uncertain market, as all but a handful of clubs have legitimate playoff shots. There will be more buyers than sellers, which could drive up prices—even for damaged goods. The instinct among particularly aggressive buyers might be to overpay, to swing big, to somehow distinguish themselves from the rest of the market and get their guy in a brash, landscape-altering move.

That's fine. Fortune favors the bold.

But some of the players who might draw interest from those buyers ought to be avoided entirely. Exorbitant salary, physical decline, future uncertainty and fit issues make each of these potential trade acquisitions too dangerous to pursue.

The trick here is that all of the players we'll list have market value. They're good. That's why teams might want them.

But unless the cost is laughably low, these are your stay-aways ahead of the Feb. 7 deadline.