Saints Owner Gayle Benson to 'Aggressively Pursue' Changes After Missed PI Call

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson will do what she can to make sure other teams don't suffer the same fate as hers did in Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Benson released a statement that alluded to the blatant pass interference call on Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman the officials missed and said, in part, "Yesterday's result is still difficult to accept for all of us. ... I have been in touch with the NFL regarding yesterday's events and will aggressively pursue changes in NFL policies to ensure no team and fan base is ever put in a similar position again."

Adam Schefter of ESPN shared the entire statement:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.