Manny Pacquiao Suffered 'Minor' Eye Injury in Win vs. Adrien Broner

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao suffered a scratched cornea in his unanimous decision victory over Adrien Broner on Saturday, ESPN.com's Dan Rafael reported Monday.

According to Rafael, Pacquiao's camp described the injury as "minor."

"He had a patch on his eye and was told it was a scratched cornea and they put an antibiotic ointment in his eye," Pacquiao's publicist Fred Sternburg said.

Rafael reported a punch from Broner wasn't the source of the injury but that part of the tape Broner's glove rubbed up against Pacquiao's eye at some point in the fight.

A representative from MP Promotions told Rafael that doctors may evaluate Pacquiao's eye further Monday if it requires additional attention.

Broner may have insisted after the fight he was the victor, but the numbers speak for themselves. According to CompuBox (via Boxing Scene), Broner landed 50 punches with 17 percent accuracy compared to 112 and 20 percent, respectively, for Pacquiao.

Pacquiao performed well enough that the idea of a rematch with Floyd Mayweather refuses to go away. During his post-fight press conference, Pacquiao told reporters he was open to a return bout with Mayweather should the unbeaten legend come out of retirement.

However, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said Mayweather "has no interest in doing that," per Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole.

At the very least, Pacquiao's injury doesn't appear serious enough to jeopardize his chances of getting another big-money event in the near future.