Report: Football from Kenyan Drake's 'Miami Miracle' TD Auctioned off for $18K

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 21, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Kenyan Drake #32 of the Miami Dolphins runs to the endzone as time expires to score the winning touchdown as they defeat the New England Patriots 34-33 at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The football used in one of the wildest plays of the NFL season was just sold at auction for $18,678, per Action Network's Darren Rovell: 

The ball is from the "Miami Miracle" in Week 14, which saw the Miami Dolphins upset the New England Patriots on a 69-yard touchdown with no time remaining:

According to TMZ Sports, Kenyan Drake, who scored the game-winning touchdown, was not one of the bidders for the football despite wanting it back.

The Dolphins running back immediately threw the football into the stands in his excitement but regretted the decision the next day. Per TMZ Sports, he was offering a trade of cleats, gloves, a jersey or tickets to future games in exchange for the ball.

It seems the fan made the right financial decision by holding onto the football since they can now buy all of those things and more following sale at auction.

