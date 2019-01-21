Report: Football from Kenyan Drake's 'Miami Miracle' TD Auctioned off for $18K

Report: Football from Kenyan Drake's 'Miami Miracle' TD Auctioned off for $18KJanuary 21, 2019
The football used in one of the wildest plays of the NFL season was just sold at auction for $18,678, per Action Network's Darren Rovell:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
JUST IN: @steinersports has auctioned off the “Miami Miracle” football, thrown into the stands by Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake, for $18,678. https://t.co/zaGfWLgyao
The ball is from the "Miami Miracle" in Week 14, which saw the Miami Dolphins upset the New England Patriots on a 69-yard touchdown with no time remaining:
Miami Dolphins @MiamiDolphins
THE MIRACLE AT HARD ROCK STADIUM 📺 » @NFLonCBS #NEvsMIA #FinsUp https://t.co/Aoc1L5LcGG
According to TMZ Sports, Kenyan Drake, who scored the game-winning touchdown, was not one of the bidders for the football despite wanting it back.
The Dolphins running back immediately threw the football into the stands in his excitement but regretted the decision the next day. Per TMZ Sports, he was offering a trade of cleats, gloves, a jersey or tickets to future games in exchange for the ball.
It seems the fan made the right financial decision by holding onto the football since they can now buy all of those things and more following sale at auction.
Report: NFL Might Make PI Reviewable in Offseason