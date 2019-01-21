Kevin-Prince Boateng Confirms Barcelona Move, Wants to Score Against Real Madrid

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed reports he's on his way to La Liga giants Barcelona, telling reporters his goal is to score in the next Clasico against Real Madrid.

Boateng spoke to Sky Italia's Fabrizio Romano on Monday:

The 31-year-old's switch to the Camp Nou comes as a major surprise, with speculation ramping up early on Monday. AS' Robbie Dunne couldn't quite believe it:

Boateng has played for a variety of clubs during his career, including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Schalke 04. In fact, he's one of the most well-traveled active players today:

Formerly an all-action midfielder he has rediscovered his best form with Sassuolo as an attacker. He has scored four goals in Serie A this season while playing as a false-nine.

The former Ghana international has La Liga experience and played some of his best football on the Iberian peninsula:

Barcelona have limited attacking depth, and Boateng's versatility makes him a solid addition. He can fill in all over the attacking three, as a central striker or winger, and could shift back to a midfield role if necessary.

His arrival should clear a path for Denis Suarez, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal throughout the January window. As reported by the Mirror's Jacob Murtagh Gunners manager Unai Emery confirmed the club were looking at him earlier this month.

Boateng previously said he could have played for Real Madrid in an interview with Rheinische Post (h/t Bundesliga.com). He also took to social media following Real Madrid's 3-1 win at the Camp Nou in August of 2017, trolling Barcelona fans over Neymar's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain shortly before:

He's undoubtedly hoping Barcelona fans agree those comments are in the past and they welcome him when he arrives in Catalonia.