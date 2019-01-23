Winter X Games 2019: Aspen Dates, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Athletes, Event Info

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The 2019 Winter X Games will return to the iconic Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado, for a four-day extravaganza kicking off on Thursday, January 24.

Events will run between Thursday and Sunday, culminating in the Men's Snowboard SuperPipe Final, the Snow Bike Best Trick Final and the Snow Hill Climb Final. The full schedule for each event can be found by clicking here.

ESPN and ABC will provide TV coverage, with live streaming options available through WatchESPN and the X Games' official YouTube channel. The full TV schedule can be accessed here. For all of the invited athletes, click here.

Women's snowboarding will feature a pair of superstars taking to the slopes in Aspen this year, as expectations for both Anna Gasser and Chloe Kim are enormous.

The latter was the breakout star of last year's Winter Olympics, winning the gold medal in the halfpipe, but she's already been a star on the X Games circuit for some time. The SuperPipe specialist is a four-time gold medal winner at the X Games, including in Aspen last year.

Here's how she claimed the gold in 2018:

On the Big Air side, Gasser made history this winter by becoming the first woman to land a cab triple 1260, and the big question is whether she'll show off the trick in Aspen:

Jamie Anderson has been the most consistent rider in Slopestyle for years, and she's expected to add to her medal tally.

In the men's competitions, Max Parrot leads a strong Canadian Big Air contingent, and the back-to-back Aspen winner will be difficult to dethrone. It can be done, however, and both the Big Air and Slopestyle men's events are regarded as some of the hardest to call this year.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

In skiing, David Wise is the SuperPipe defending champion after scoring 90+ points with two of his three runs last year, but he could face a difficult challenge from 2017 winner Aaron Blunck, who has shown strong form this winter.

Maddie Bowman has taken the women's SuperPipe gold in five of the last six Aspen contests, but she will go up against a fresh challenger this year. Estonia's Kelly Sildaru became the youngest ever X Games gold medalist in 2016, winning the Slopestyle, and she has now made the switch to SuperPipe.

In December she won the FIS Halfpipe contest at Copper Mountain in Summit County, Colorado, showing she's ready for the big stage.

Musical guests at this year's X Games include Lil Wayne and The Chainsmokers.