Super Bowl 2019: Halftime Performers, Date and Odds for Patriots vs. Rams

A blend of old and new headlines the 2019 Super Bowl.

On the field, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are once again in a familiar position with a Lombardi Trophy at stake. Opposite them is the supposed new wave in the form of Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams, a team that coincidentally hasn't been to the Super Bowl since Super Bowl XXXVI—where they lost to the Patriots.

Off the field, an old mainstay like Maroon 5 will headline the halftime performance, flanked Travis Scott and prominent local performers like Big Boi.

A mere 12 days separate the globe from one of its biggest sporting events, though it hasn't stopped oddsmakers out of Las Vegas from already declaring a favorite.

Super Bowl LIII Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 3

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

TV: CBS

Odds (via OddsShark): Patriots -2; Over/Under: 58

Like the game itself, the halftime show should be a hit with the way it attempts to cover all potential audiences.

Adam Levine's Maroon 5 is globally known at this point, with 13 Grammy nominations to its name and more than 50 million records sold. Hits like "This Love" might seem a little strange for a Super Bowl halftime show, but it's a bit like the wide-ranging commercials—the idea is to have a little something for everyone.

Atlanta-based rappers like Big Boi were an obvious choice once the location of the game was revealed. The former OutKast star is a legend and seems like a prime candidate to have more than a few unexpected guests show up with him on stage. Ditto for Travis Scott, who has been around for a long time but really exploded globally as of late with his hit "Sicko Mode," featuring Drake.

The two quarters before and after the halftime show should keep fans glued to the screen, too—especially if the conference title games are any sign.

Both NFC and AFC title games went to overtime. The Rams escaped on the road over the New Orleans Saints 26-23, getting some late breaks and key performances before a 57-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein.

The Patriots' story is similar, as they went to Arrowhead Stadium and imposed their will by holding the ball for almost 44 minutes of possession, running 94 plays to the Kansas City Chiefs' 47.

Granted, the Chiefs were more explosive and kept pace anyway, scoring 24 fourth-quarter points. But the Patriots scored with 39 seconds left to take the lead, coughed up a field goal, then went to overtime and marched down the field 75 yards before sealing the game-winning score to make it 37-31.

Not only should the game be close and a virtual chess match between two talented coaches, but fans should also get ready to hear about how much of a generational matchup it is:

Bill Belichick going into Kansas City with another adaptable-based-on-opponent game plan and dominating for much of the game, let alone winning, is the latest example he's one of the best ever. The way he constructs rosters with versatility in mind has gone unmatched for about 20 years now and will once again cause New England's opponent problems.

But this one feels at least slightly different. NFL teams have been trying to find the next McVay for more than a year now and seem poised to poach his coaching tree for the foreseeable future. His Rams picked up 13 wins this season despite the strength of Seattle in the NFC West and the conference as a whole before taking down quality opponents like Dallas and New Orleans in the playoffs.

While the headlines will likely go to the quarterbacks, it truly does come down to the coaching here. McVay will be looking to free 1,200-plus-yard rusher Todd Gurley and keep Tom Brady off the field, while Belichick will have to utilize his moldable roster on both sides of the ball to counter.

For now, it isn't hard to see why oddsmakers like the Patriots by a slim margin. The fact arguably the best-ever quarterback and head coach combo can only get two points out of oddsmakers, though, speaks to the talent and explosiveness of the Rams.

Given the closeness of the opening line, it should be interesting to see how it swings in coming week and change, with any development understandable thanks to the teams playing.