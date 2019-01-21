Maryland vs. Michigan State Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Since becoming conference rivals a few seasons ago Michigan State owns a 5-3 edge on Maryland straight up, but the Terrapins are 4-3-1 against the spread, with most games playing close. Who's the smart wager at sports betting sites for Monday night's Big Ten bash in East Lansing?

College basketball point spread: The Spartans opened as 9.5-point favorites; the total is at 148.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why Maryland can cover the spread

Maryland rides a seven-game winning streak into Monday night's affair, following a 75-61 victory at Ohio State last Friday. The Terrapins led 45-38 at the half, let the Buckeyes get within 45-44 early in the second half, then used a 13-2 run to take control on their way to the outright win as three-point underdogs.

On the night Maryland shot a hot 58 percent from the field, hit 11 of 17 from three-point range, made 14 of 16 free-throws, held Ohio State to 39 percent FG shooting and won the battle on the glass 33-26.

On the season the Terrapins have held each of their 19 opponents under 50 percent FG shooting and out-rebounded 18 of their 19 foes.

Maryland is also 4-1 SU and 5-0 ATS in true road games this season, and 3-1 ATS as an underdog on the college basketball betting lines.

Why Michigan State can cover the spread

The Spartans ride an 11-game winning streak into Monday, following a 70-64 victory at Nebraska last Thursday. Michigan State led 33-28 at the half, fell down by a point with 15 minutes to go but used a 23-10 run to regain control on its way to the win and the cover as a two-point favorite.

On the night the Spartans only shot 44 percent from the floor but held the Cornhuskers to just 33 percent FG shooting. Michigan State also hit 16 of 18 from the charity stripe and owned a 42-38 edge on the boards.

Not only have the Spartans shot at least 50 percent from the floor seven of their last 10 times out, they've also held each of their 18 opponents this season under 50 percent FG shooting and out-rebounded each of their last 17 foes.

Michigan State is 7-0 ATS over its last seven games, 10-1 ATS over its last 11, 7-2 ATS at the Breslin Center this season and 8-1 ATS when favored by single digits.

Maryland vs. Michigan State college basketball betting pick

The Spartans own several statistical advantages in this matchup and should win this game outright. But playing at home means the spread is probably inflated by at least a bucket or so. Smart money here takes the Terps and the points.

OddsShark computer pick: 76.2-65.0, Spartans (Get college basketball picks on every game via the OddsShark computer)

College basketball betting trends

Maryland is 4-1 ATS in its last five games.

The total has gone over in seven of Maryland's last nine games.

Michigan State is 5-1 SU in its last six games when playing Maryland.

All college basketball odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.