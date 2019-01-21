Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Odds, Analysis, College Basketball Betting Pick

Michael Shroyer/Getty Images

North Carolina beat Virginia Tech seven times in a row into last season before the Hokies snapped that string with a victory. In fact, Virginia Tech is 5-1 against the spread over the last six meetings with the Tar Heels, keeping several games close as an underdog at online betting sites. Who's the smart bet for Monday night's ACC bout in Chapel Hill?

College basketball point spread: The Tar Heels opened as five-point favorites; the total is at 155, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College basketball point spread: The Tar Heels opened as five-point favorites; the total is at 155, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

Why Virginia Tech can cover the spread

The Hokies bounced back from that bad loss to Virginia last week with an 87-71 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. Virginia Tech led 42-32 at the half, then pushed that advantage to 20 points in the second half and breezed to victory from there.

On the afternoon the Hokies shot 57 percent from the floor, hit 11 of 26 from three-point land and made 18 of 22 free throws. They also held the Demon Deacons to just 38 percent FG shooting and won the turnover battle 14-11.

So Virginia Tech has shot at least 50 percent from the floor three of its last six times out, held nine of its last 10 opponents under 50 percent shooting and out-rebounded six of its last 10 foes.

The Hokies are also 7-2 SU against Power 5 opponents this season.

Why North Carolina can cover the spread

UNC carries a two-game winning streak into Monday, after beating Miami on Saturday 85-76. The Tar Heels trailed the Hurricanes by three points early in the second half but hit six shots in a row to take the lead. Later, up by just one, Carolina hit three three-pointers in a row and hung on from there for the win and the cover as a seven-point favorite.

On the afternoon the Heels shot 55 percent from the field, including 60 percent during their second-half pull-away. North Carolina also hit nine of 20 shots from three-point land and out-rebounded Miami 38-23.

The Tar Heels have held seven of their last eight opponents under 50 percent FG shooting and out-rebounded six of their last seven foes.

On the season UNC is 8-1 SU and 4-3-2 ATS at the Dean Dome, and 4-2 ATS when favored by 10 points or less.

Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina college basketball betting pick

North Carolina owns the advantage on the boards but Virginia Tech shoots the ball better and plays better defense. Smart money here takes the Hokies and the points.

OddsShark computer pick: 74.7-69.1, Hokies

College basketball betting trends

The total has gone over in four of Virginia Tech's last five games.

Virginia Tech is 5-1 ATS in its last six games when playing North Carolina.

North Carolina is 4-6-2 ATS in its last 12 games at home.

All college basketball odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.