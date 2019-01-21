Report: Manny Pacquiao's Home Burglarized Following Adrien Broner Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Manny Pacquiao's Los Angeles home was robbed Sunday, a day after he defeated Adrian Broner via unanimous decision.

TMZ Sports reported Pacquiao's home was "ransacked," though it did not specify the damages. Pacquiao was still in Las Vegas, and no one was hurt in the robbery.

Police are investigating and currently do not have any suspects.

Pacquiao, 40, retained the WBA welterweight title in a dominant win over Broner in their hyped prizefight. The judges scored the fight 117-111, 116-112 and 116-112 in favor of Pacquiao.

"I feel so happy because I did my best in the fight and in training. Thank God for this victory," Pacquiao said, per Dan Rafael of ESPN.com. "I'm so happy because God gave me this good health. At the age of 40, I can still give my best. Although I wanted to be aggressive more, my camp told me don't be careless and to counter him and wait for opportunities."

The Los Angeles area has seen a number of celebrity burglaries in recent years, almost always happening when a house was vacant. Police arrested 13 men in November who are accused of orchestrating robberies on celebrity homes dating back to 2017.