Super Bowl Odds 2019: Early Payout Breakdown and Over/Under Breakdown

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

NFL fans got all they could ask for on Championship Sunday, with overtime in both the AFC and NFC title games. Since both road teams pulled out victories, there will be an epic confrontation between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots and Rams (St. Louis, at the time) met in Super Bowl XXXVI following the 2000 season, and that's when the New England dynasty began in earnest. The Patriots earned a 20-17 upset in that game as Adam Vinatieri kicked the game-winning 48-yard field goal at the Superdome as time ran out.

The Rams had a juggernaut of an offensive team at that time with Kurt Warner at quarterback, Marshall Faulk at running back and Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt at the wide receiver spots.

The Rams won the Super Bowl the previous year, and they had every chance to make it two in a row, but New England head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady were not about to let that happen.

Belichick and Brady are still partners, and they will try to keep the Rams from Super Bowl glory once again. However, instead of Warner, Faulk, Bruce and Holt, the Rams will come at them with quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley and receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.

The Patriots won the AFC title game as they outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31. The Patriots won the coin toss at the start of overtime by calling heads, and they refused to give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs the ball. Rex Burkhead culminated that crucial possession with a two-yard TD run to earn the victory.

Brady checked with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at the start of overtime, per Rachel G. Bowers and Mark Dunphy of the Boston Globe:

"I looked at Josh [McDaniels] and I said, 'You got any touchdown plays on that call sheet still?' and he said, 'Yes I do.' We made some huge third-down plays, the line played incredible, it took everything. We played against a great team and we earned it. I'm just really happy for us."

The Rams pulled out their victory after falling behind the New Orleans Saints 13-0 in the first quarter. The Rams steadied the ship as the game moved along, and they tied the game on placekicker Greg Zuerlein's 48-yard field goal with 19 seconds remaining. They won the game on Zuerlein's 57-yard three-pointer in the extra session.

"I just looked up and saw it was going straight," Zuerlein said, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "And I was happy. I knew it was going to be long enough because I thought I hit it pretty well power-wise. I just didn't want it to tail one way or the next. Luckily it stayed true."

The Rams were immediately installed as one-point favorites moments after the Patriots finished off their victory, but the odds changed shortly after that and the Patriots moved to one-point favorites, per OddsShark.

This is likely to be a back-and-forth game that either team is going to have an excellent chance to win. It could come down to a last possession and perhaps another overtime.

The total is 57.5 points, and while it is clear that both teams could put on tremendous offensive performances and soar past the number, both teams have the ability to play defense and keep the game somewhat low scoring.

However, the Patriots-Chiefs game was relatively low scoring through three quarters—the Patriots led 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter—and 38 points were scored in the final 15 minutes.

The moneyline favors the Patriots by a slight margin. New England is -125 to win its sixth Super Bowl title, while the Rams are +105 to get the second Vince Lombardi Trophy in team history, per OddsShark. Those wagering on the Patriots have to risk $125 to win $100, while Rams backers wager $100 to win $105.

While the point spread, total and the money line could change between now and the February 3 Super Bowl, those figures are likely to be quite similar.

Until then, the game will be dissected, studied and discussed by a country of sports fanatics.