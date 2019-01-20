Video: Refs Overturn Julian Edelman's 4th-Quarter Fumble in Patriots vs. Chiefs

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

When it comes to NFL replays, fans often see what they want to see.

That was the case with Julian Edelman's apparent muffed punt in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The New England Patriots receiver appeared to touch the ball before the Kansas City Chiefs recovered it, but the referees overturned the close ruling, allowing the Patriots to maintain possession:

While some fans likely saw contact, others saw space between Edelman's hands and the ball.

Although the Patriots kept the ball, Tom Brady threw an interception two plays later on a pass that hit Edelman's fingertips.