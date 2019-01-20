Tom Brady's Heroics Send Patriots to Super Bowl 53 over Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It's getting difficult to remember Super Bowls without the New England Patriots.

New England clinched a spot in its third straight Super Bowl with a 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. It is also the ninth time the dominant franchise made the Super Bowl since it drafted Tom Brady in 2000.

Brady played the role of hero yet again, picking apart the Chiefs secondary on the game-winning overtime drive before Rex Burkhead plunged in for the touchdown. It mirrored New England's final drive of regulation when Brady set up Burkhead's touchdown with a 25-yard strike to Rob Gronkowski before Harrison Butker forced overtime with a 39-yard field goal.

The living legend prevailed in the quarterback showdown with Patrick Mahomes and finished 30-of-46 for 348 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Kansas City's signal-caller countered at 16-of-31 for 295 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions but was unable to cap his potential MVP campaign with a conference crown.

What's Next?

The Patriots will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

