Report: Rob Gronkowski Mulling Acting After Retirement; WWE Career 'Unlikely'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 20, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 09: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wrestling fans will have to keep waiting for that dream match between Rob Gronkowski and Jinder Mahal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Gronkowski could potentially retire in the offseason and turn his focus toward a second career. According to Rapoport, the New England Patriots tight end would likely pursue a future in acting over a contract with WWE.

Gronk famously stepped inside the ring at WrestleMania 33 to aid his friend, WWE wrestler Mojo Rawley. Mahal threw Gronkowski's drink at him, which caused the five-time Pro Bowler to hop the barricade.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported in February 2018 (h/t NBC Sports Boston) that WWE was prepared to offer Gronkowski a contract.

Gronkowski has battled multiple injuries during his time in the NFL. Because of that, it seems unlikely he'd be willing to consider any sort of in-ring role with WWE, regardless of how limited his schedule was.

Related

    Patriots Enlist Vince Wilfork as Honorary Captain

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Patriots Enlist Vince Wilfork as Honorary Captain

    Michael McMahon
    via NESN.com

    Gurley Gets Rams Within 13-10 at Half 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gurley Gets Rams Within 13-10 at Half 🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter

    Brady Drops Fire Quote 🤬

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Drops Fire Quote 🤬

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Mahomes Could Land NFL's 1st $200M Extension

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Mahomes Could Land NFL's 1st $200M Extension

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report