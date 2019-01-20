Report: Rob Gronkowski Mulling Acting After Retirement; WWE Career 'Unlikely'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Wrestling fans will have to keep waiting for that dream match between Rob Gronkowski and Jinder Mahal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Gronkowski could potentially retire in the offseason and turn his focus toward a second career. According to Rapoport, the New England Patriots tight end would likely pursue a future in acting over a contract with WWE.

Gronk famously stepped inside the ring at WrestleMania 33 to aid his friend, WWE wrestler Mojo Rawley. Mahal threw Gronkowski's drink at him, which caused the five-time Pro Bowler to hop the barricade.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported in February 2018 (h/t NBC Sports Boston) that WWE was prepared to offer Gronkowski a contract.

Gronkowski has battled multiple injuries during his time in the NFL. Because of that, it seems unlikely he'd be willing to consider any sort of in-ring role with WWE, regardless of how limited his schedule was.