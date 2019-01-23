NBA Rookies Primed for a Second-Half Breakout

1 of 5

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kevin Huerter's breakout has already started in recent weeks. Given how convincing it's looked, he's a rookie to continue buying stock in.

Huerter is averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in January, squashing any preseason notion that suggested he was simply a spot-up shooter. His 29-point night against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 11 included a back-to-the-basket hook shot, a cut for a dunk, an alley-oop, three three-pointers off different dribble moves, a driving lefty layup and a floater in the lane.

Huerter's identity and value will continue to revolve around shooting, which he executes with obvious comfort and ease. But he's developed into a legitimate threat off the bounce, as he's able to create, score and play-make with the ball.

A strong basketball IQ also shows up on his passes and defensive reads, which makes him serviceable even in games when his shot is off.

The Atlanta Hawks won't be rushing Kent Bazemore back from his ankle injury, and Jeremy Lin could be on the move at the trade deadline. As such, Huerter should have the opportunity to earn significant minutes moving forward. And with a green light to play through mistakes and launch away, it wouldn't be surprising if he finishes in the Nos. 5-7 range on the final rookie ladder.